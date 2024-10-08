News 9

Series on public golf course inspections ① Crackdown on booking wars using macros

입력 2024.10.08 (05:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, as the weather gets cooler, many people are likely to be heading out to the golf course.

However, there are many complaints regarding reservations, usage fees, and caddy fees at golf courses.

So, we have prepared a segment to address the issues of public golf courses.

Today, we will first look into the problem of the booking wars, which is like reaching for the stars.

This is reporter Son Ki-seong.

[Report]

I accessed the website of a public golf course in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province to make a reservation.

I specified a tee time and hurriedly clicked, but a failure message popped up.

["It ended in 46 seconds. It's a Monday, a weekday..."]

The golf course's website has regulations posted regarding the restriction of suspected agency users, but it is of no use.

It is a well-known secret in the golf community that groups using macros to sweep up tee times and resell them on matching sites are still rampant.

[Kang Min-seong/Uiwng City, Gyeonggi Province : "I hardly use the official website. After trying a few times and failing, it just becomes ingrained in my mind. I have a preconceived notion, so I don't use it at all."]

According to the revised Performance Act from March last year, those who illegally sell tickets using macros can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million Korean won.

[Seo Cheon-beom/Director of the Korea Leisure Industry Research Institute : "The reality is that people who actually need tickets have to pay extra to buy them through those companies, so I believe that macro operators should be eliminated for fair competition."]

On the other hand, the proliferation of pseudo-membership companies that enter into contracts with golf courses and sell some reservation rights has made it even more difficult for the general public to make reservations.

Although strengthened legal regulations that went into effect in March this year following a one-year grace period, macros and pseudo-membership companies are still prevalent, necessitating more thorough monitoring by the authorities.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Series on public golf course inspections ① Crackdown on booking wars using macros
    • 입력 2024-10-08 05:22:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, as the weather gets cooler, many people are likely to be heading out to the golf course.

However, there are many complaints regarding reservations, usage fees, and caddy fees at golf courses.

So, we have prepared a segment to address the issues of public golf courses.

Today, we will first look into the problem of the booking wars, which is like reaching for the stars.

This is reporter Son Ki-seong.

[Report]

I accessed the website of a public golf course in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province to make a reservation.

I specified a tee time and hurriedly clicked, but a failure message popped up.

["It ended in 46 seconds. It's a Monday, a weekday..."]

The golf course's website has regulations posted regarding the restriction of suspected agency users, but it is of no use.

It is a well-known secret in the golf community that groups using macros to sweep up tee times and resell them on matching sites are still rampant.

[Kang Min-seong/Uiwng City, Gyeonggi Province : "I hardly use the official website. After trying a few times and failing, it just becomes ingrained in my mind. I have a preconceived notion, so I don't use it at all."]

According to the revised Performance Act from March last year, those who illegally sell tickets using macros can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million Korean won.

[Seo Cheon-beom/Director of the Korea Leisure Industry Research Institute : "The reality is that people who actually need tickets have to pay extra to buy them through those companies, so I believe that macro operators should be eliminated for fair competition."]

On the other hand, the proliferation of pseudo-membership companies that enter into contracts with golf courses and sell some reservation rights has made it even more difficult for the general public to make reservations.

Although strengthened legal regulations that went into effect in March this year following a one-year grace period, macros and pseudo-membership companies are still prevalent, necessitating more thorough monitoring by the authorities.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘저항의 축’ 이스라엘 합동 공습…양측 모두 “긴 전쟁” 경고

‘저항의 축’ 이스라엘 합동 공습…양측 모두 “긴 전쟁” 경고
[단독] 정보당국 “쓰레기 풍선 횟수 늘렸지만 무게는 10kg 줄여”

[단독] 정보당국 “쓰레기 풍선 횟수 늘렸지만 무게는 10kg 줄여”
SUV-킥보드 부딪쳐 2명 부상

SUV-킥보드 부딪쳐 2명 부상
한-필리핀 ‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립…원전·안보 협력 강화

한-필리핀 ‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립…원전·안보 협력 강화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.