Ohtani goes quite as defender brags about his catch
Ohtani, the leadoff hitter, was full of energy.
In his first at-bat, he struck out swinging at Darvish's slider, and as if to make up for Ohtani's disappointment, the next batter, Mookie Betts, sent a ball over the fence.
But left fielder Profar jumped and reached out with his glove to catch it.
Then he seemed to stomp his feet towards the Dodgers fans, as if saying, 'I caught it!'
Ohtani remained hitless, lost the home run, and was taunted by the fielder.
Some excited Dodgers fans threw balls and objects onto the field, causing a temporary halt in the game.
Nevertheless, San Diego, which hit six home runs, defeated the Dodgers, tying the series at one win and one loss.
The Philadelphia team, which lost the first game to the New York Mets, also leveled the score with Castellanos' thrilling walk-off hit.
입력 2024-10-08 05:23:16
