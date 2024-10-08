Tottenham falls apart without Son Heung-min

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min's absence due to injury led to a disappointing comeback loss for England's Tottenham.



Attention is focused on whether the national team, which will face Jordan without Son Heung-min, can fill the void left by him.



Reporter Han Seong-yun has the details.



[Report]



Although the star player Son Heung-min was missing, it seemed there were no major issues in the early stages of the match.



Rising attacking star Johnson scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute of the first half, continuing his streak of goals in six consecutive matches.



In the 37th minute, Maddison pierced through the opponent's goal, even celebrating as if victory was assured.



Leading 2-0, Tottenham collapsed in the 3rd minute of the second half, unable to stop Mitoma's breakthrough from the side.



The Tottenham defense conceded a goal to Minter from a pass that sliced through the back space by Mitoma.



Ten minutes later, they again fell apart from another pass by Mitoma, allowing Rutter to score the equalizer.



In a crisis situation, the absence of a leader like Son Heung-min caused Tottenham to become even more shaken, and they allowed Welbeck to score the comeback goal in the 21st minute of the second half.



Tottenham launched a total offensive in the final moments of the match but failed to break through the opponent's defense, losing 3-2.



With Son Heung-min out due to injury, Hong Myung-bo's team has departed for the match against Jordan.



After suffering a shocking defeat to Jordan in the last Asian Cup, the national team now faces an even greater burden with the absence of Son Heung-min.



This is KBS News, Han Seong-yun.



