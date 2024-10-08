Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded to Ambros and Ruvkun for micro RNA discovery

동영상 고정 취소

This year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to American biologists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their contributions to the discovery of micro RNA.



The Nobel Committee stated that thanks to the groundbreaking discoveries of the two, new principles of gene regulation in living organisms have been revealed.



