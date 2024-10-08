LG Twins beat KT Wiz to even KBO postseason series

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In yesterday's second game of the semifinals, LG Twins defeated KT Wiz with their characteristic aggressive base running.



Despite losing a game due to a failed steal, they did not hesitate to run again, showcasing what is known as 'Gyeongyeob Ball.'



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



The failed steal by LG in the bottom of the 9th inning of the first game determined the outcome.



[KBS N Announcer Kwon Seong-wook & Commentator Park Yong-taek: "(Out at second base, out at second base!) Today's game ends with a steal attempt."]



However, a day later, LG did not back down and changed the momentum with their 'running baseball.'



In the 3rd inning, Park Hae-min and Moon Sung-ju successfully executed a surprise double steal, which turned a potential double play grounder by Hong Chang-ki into a run-scoring play, leading to Shin Min-jae's game-tying hit.



In the 5th inning, Shin Min-jae's home run attempt seemed risky again.



[Shin Min-jae/LG Infielder: "When the coach signaled me to stop, I stopped, but then he waved me on, and I thought I had to go for it in that situation."]



LG's aggressive base running, unafraid of getting out, known as 'Gyeongyeob Ball,' ultimately rattled KT's defense.



In the crucial 6th inning, pitcher Son Dong-hyun made an error while being conscious of Park Hae-min's speed, and during the subsequent bases-loaded hit, Kim Min-hyuck, eager to make a play, let the ball slip behind him, tipping the scales in LG's favor.



KT, under pressure, showed a decline in concentration, committing four errors, tying the record for the semifinals.



[Lee Kang-cheol/KT Manager: "We started off well, but a painful error changed the flow of the game. The players seemed a bit tired and lost their focus."]



In the history of semifinals, teams that have won the third game after a 1-1 tie have a 100% advancement rate.



KT will start with left-handed pitcher Benjamin, while LG will send Choi Won-tae to the mound for the third game.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!