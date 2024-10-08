News 9

LG Twins beat KT Wiz to even KBO postseason series

[Anchor]

In yesterday's second game of the semifinals, LG Twins defeated KT Wiz with their characteristic aggressive base running.

Despite losing a game due to a failed steal, they did not hesitate to run again, showcasing what is known as 'Gyeongyeob Ball.'

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

The failed steal by LG in the bottom of the 9th inning of the first game determined the outcome.

[KBS N Announcer Kwon Seong-wook & Commentator Park Yong-taek: "(Out at second base, out at second base!) Today's game ends with a steal attempt."]

However, a day later, LG did not back down and changed the momentum with their 'running baseball.'

In the 3rd inning, Park Hae-min and Moon Sung-ju successfully executed a surprise double steal, which turned a potential double play grounder by Hong Chang-ki into a run-scoring play, leading to Shin Min-jae's game-tying hit.

In the 5th inning, Shin Min-jae's home run attempt seemed risky again.

[Shin Min-jae/LG Infielder: "When the coach signaled me to stop, I stopped, but then he waved me on, and I thought I had to go for it in that situation."]

LG's aggressive base running, unafraid of getting out, known as 'Gyeongyeob Ball,' ultimately rattled KT's defense.

In the crucial 6th inning, pitcher Son Dong-hyun made an error while being conscious of Park Hae-min's speed, and during the subsequent bases-loaded hit, Kim Min-hyuck, eager to make a play, let the ball slip behind him, tipping the scales in LG's favor.

KT, under pressure, showed a decline in concentration, committing four errors, tying the record for the semifinals.

[Lee Kang-cheol/KT Manager: "We started off well, but a painful error changed the flow of the game. The players seemed a bit tired and lost their focus."]

In the history of semifinals, teams that have won the third game after a 1-1 tie have a 100% advancement rate.

KT will start with left-handed pitcher Benjamin, while LG will send Choi Won-tae to the mound for the third game.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

