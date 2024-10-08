Sports minister reiterates plan to deny football chief's 4th term

동영상 고정 취소





Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, who conducted a specific audit of the Korea Football Association, reiterated his intention to prevent Chung Mong-gyu from serving a fourth term.



During the National Assembly audit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Minister Yu reaffirmed his previous stance that even if Chung Mong-gyu is allowed to run for a fourth term, he will issue a corrective order, and if that does not work, he will ultimately deny approval.



Regarding FIFA's recent warning letter about political interference sent to the Korea Football Association, he stated that it will be viewed as a formal procedure and expressed a firm intention to conduct the audit in a manner that does not violate FIFA's regulations.



Meanwhile, Minister Yu added that he believes it is unreasonable for the Korea Sport & Olympic Committee to lead the selection process for a replacement site for the Taereung Internatinoal Ice Rink, which will cost 200 billion won, and that he plans to reconsider this matter.



