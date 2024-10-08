Democratic Party establishes a ‘Power Transition Headquarters’ : Is Han Dong-hoon moving to consolidate power?
The Democratic Party has announced the establishment of a governing plan headquarters to prepare for the era of Lee Jae-myung.
The People Power Party's leader Han Dong-hoon met with about 80 local party committee chairs following a gathering with pro-Han lawmakers.
Jeon Hyun-woo reports.
[Report]
The Democratic Party has begun preparations for the "Lee Jae-myung era."
They have established a 'Governing Plan Headquarters' within the party, which is intended to plan for the next governing phase and propose key tasks.
[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "We will design the overall preparation for governance... and seriously prepare for the era of the Democratic Party and Representative Lee Jae-myung after the anarchical era of Yoon Seok-yeol."]
The head of the headquarters will be Kim Min-seok, who is expected to focus on supporting the so-called 'Meoksanism Basic Society' advocated by Representative Lee Jae-myung.
Meanwhile, during a dinner meeting yesterday (10.6) with about twenty pro-Han lawmakers, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon shared a sense of crisis within the party.
[Park Jeong-hoon/People Power Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyeon-jeong's News Show': "There was a very active sharing of the sense of crisis. Everyone seems to be aware that if we continue like this, the party will truly face destruction."]
Today (10.7), Han held a lunch meeting with over 80 local party committee chairs, leading to interpretations that he may be attempting to establish a separate faction.
Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo remarked, "It's a strange meeting at a strange time, as if they are trying to threaten the president with a few people," while pro-Yoon lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong expressed concerns that it could lead to division within the party.
This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.
