Turning Abandoned Land into a Tourist Destination…The Miracle of Yeoncheon

[Anchor]

The land that was abandoned near the military demarcation line in Yeoncheon-gun has been reborn as a vibrant tourist destination thanks to the efforts of local residents.

They personally planted broom cypress and even held a local festival.

Reporter Sun Jae-hee has covered this remarkable transformation.

[Report]

Along the Imjin River, about 8.2 hectares have been shaped into a crescent moon filled with thousands of broom cypress plants.

The plants, shaped like soccer balls, starts off green and turns red as autumn deepens.

This useful plant, which can later be made into brooms, attracts many visitors on weekends, leaving no empty spaces in the parking lot.

[Kang Seon-mi & Baek Hwa-hyun/Suwon, Gyeonggi-do: "It's so nice. Coming to the dapssalri park from the city really opens up my heart, and the air is fresh, it's very healing."]

[Moon Eun-sik/Songpa-gu, Seoul: "I'm one of the fans who love Yeoncheon. (How does it feel today?) I feel even better today. It feels like Yeoncheon is ripening in autumn."]

This place, just below the military demarcation line, was a remote and abandoned land overgrown with weeds like ragweeds just four years ago.

Residents of Samgok-ri began planting dapssalri or broom cypress for decoration in 2021.

This year, they have been preparing for half a year, starting from April by handling dapssalri seeds and seedlings and planting them in May.

[Kim Deok-hyun/Mayor of Yeoncheon-gun: "This summer, we had two months of extreme heat. Despite that heat, the residents personally planted 25,000 plants in this garden. It is more symbolic than any other space..."]

The dapssalri festival does not charge for parking or admission.

Most of Yeoncheon-gun is a military facility protection zone, and with a declining population, the tourism industry is seen as a breakthrough to revitalize the economy.

Yeoncheon-gun plans to develop this dapssalri garden into a national garden like Suncheon Bay or Ulsan Taehwa River.

This is KBS News, Sun Jae-hee.

