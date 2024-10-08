News 9

Police coordinating attendance schedule of ex-President Moon's daughter over DUI incident

[Anchor]

The police have stated that they are coordinating a schedule for the attendance of former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, regarding the investigation into the drunk driving allegations.

CCTV footage from the time of the incident shows Moon Da-hye's vehicle suddenly changing lanes and causing an accident.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

Around 2:50 AM on Oct. 5, a small car driven by Moon Da-hye entered a two-lane road near Itaewon Station in Seoul.

Suddenly, it changed lanes to the right and collided with a taxi that had just started moving.

A short while later, the police, who received the report, also arrived at the scene.

A breathalyzer test was conducted at the scene, and Moon's blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.149%, which is at the level of license revocation.

Afterwards, Moon voluntarily accompanied the police to the station, where she was identified and then allowed to go home.

Just before the accident, Moon's previous whereabouts were also confirmed.

She was seen attempting to open the door of a vehicle that was not hers, leaning against the door for a while....

She then staggered over and got into her own vehicle alone.

Witnesses also reported that Moon was heavily intoxicated on the day of the accident.

[Restaurant staff near the accident site/voice altered: "At that time, she was so drunk that I didn't serve her (as a customer)."]

The police stated, "There were no passengers in Moon's vehicle at the time of the accident, and it was not a situation where she could refuse the breathalyzer test."

The police have secured the taxi's black box and are analyzing it, while coordinating the attendance schedule with Moon's side.

The police plan to check for any violations of traffic laws, including signal violations and illegal parking, once Moon attends.

Moon's vehicle was transferred to her from former President Moon in April, but it has been confirmed that it was seized in August.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

