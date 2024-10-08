Wrong-way driving and drunk driving drama ends with driver's arrest
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A drunk driver engaged in a dangerous escape, weaving across the center line and driving on the sidewalk to evade police pursuit.
Despite this, the driver refused to take a breathalyzer test, leading the police to revoke the driver's license and refer the case to the prosecution for refusing the alcohol test.
Reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong has the details.
[Report]
A vehicle suspected of drunk driving was reported.
When the police approached and knocked on the window, the driver suddenly drove away.
A late-night chase unfolded in the middle of the city.
The driver crossed the center line and ignored traffic signals, making a hasty left turn.
In an attempt to shake off the police car, the driver suddenly turned into an alley and even drove over the curb onto the sidewalk.
The vehicle narrowly missed colliding with a taxi, and when another patrol car joined in to surround the fleeing vehicle, the driver changed lanes to escape.
The 15-minute nerve-wracking chase ended when the patrol cars surrounded the vehicle, which had come to a stop at a traffic signal.
However, when the driver refused to exit the vehicle despite police orders, the officers ultimately broke the window and arrested the suspect in the act.
[Yoo Jae-hak/Daejeon Seobu Police Station: "The driver was swaying to the point where walking was nearly impossible, and his speech was completely slurred...."]
The driver had a prior record of drunk driving.
Even after being arrested on the spot, the driver continued to refuse the police's request for a breathalyzer test.
[Lee In-kyu/Traffic Division Chief, Daejeon Seobu Police Station: "If a driver refuses a legitimate request for a breathalyzer test from a police officer, their driver's license will naturally be revoked. Additionally, fines and other penalties will be imposed more severely...."]
The police revoked the driver's license and referred the case to the prosecution for refusing the alcohol test without detention.
This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-gyeong.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Wrong-way driving and drunk driving drama ends with driver's arrest
-
- 입력 2024-10-08 05:28:03
A drunk driver engaged in a dangerous escape, weaving across the center line and driving on the sidewalk to evade police pursuit.
Despite this, the driver refused to take a breathalyzer test, leading the police to revoke the driver's license and refer the case to the prosecution for refusing the alcohol test.
Reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong has the details.
[Report]
A vehicle suspected of drunk driving was reported.
When the police approached and knocked on the window, the driver suddenly drove away.
A late-night chase unfolded in the middle of the city.
The driver crossed the center line and ignored traffic signals, making a hasty left turn.
In an attempt to shake off the police car, the driver suddenly turned into an alley and even drove over the curb onto the sidewalk.
The vehicle narrowly missed colliding with a taxi, and when another patrol car joined in to surround the fleeing vehicle, the driver changed lanes to escape.
The 15-minute nerve-wracking chase ended when the patrol cars surrounded the vehicle, which had come to a stop at a traffic signal.
However, when the driver refused to exit the vehicle despite police orders, the officers ultimately broke the window and arrested the suspect in the act.
[Yoo Jae-hak/Daejeon Seobu Police Station: "The driver was swaying to the point where walking was nearly impossible, and his speech was completely slurred...."]
The driver had a prior record of drunk driving.
Even after being arrested on the spot, the driver continued to refuse the police's request for a breathalyzer test.
[Lee In-kyu/Traffic Division Chief, Daejeon Seobu Police Station: "If a driver refuses a legitimate request for a breathalyzer test from a police officer, their driver's license will naturally be revoked. Additionally, fines and other penalties will be imposed more severely...."]
The police revoked the driver's license and referred the case to the prosecution for refusing the alcohol test without detention.
This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-gyeong.
-
-
이연경 기자 yglee@kbs.co.kr이연경 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.