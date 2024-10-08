A ‘wrong-way’ driving accident kills 1, injures 3
Early this morning (10.7), a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction near the Bupyeong Interchange on the Gyeongin Expressway, resulting in a collision involving seven vehicles.
One person died in this accident, and three others were injured.
This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.
[Report]
At around 5:20 AM today (10.7).
Near the Bupyeong Interchange on the Gyeongin Expressway.
A vehicle is driving in the wrong direction on the exit ramp.
It narrowly avoided oncoming vehicles but collided with a vehicle while making a wide right turn to enter the main road.
[Korea Expressway Corporation Official/Voice Altered: "(The vehicle) came in the other way and then entered the main road, first colliding with a van, and then subsequently hitting four trucks and one passenger car."]
After colliding with the van, five vehicles, including trucks, collided in succession.
As a result of this accident, a 70-year-old truck driver died, and three others, including a 60-year-old driver, were injured and taken to the hospital.
Due to the aftermath of the accident, there was about an hour and a half of traffic congestion in the direction of Seoul on the Gyeongin Expressway.
The driver involved in the accident is a 40-year-old woman, A, of Chinese nationality.
It is reported that A misunderstood the navigation instructions and drove in the wrong direction.
She was supposed to make a right turn at the intersection after passing the Bupyeong Interchange but appears to have entered the exit ramp first.
Police investigations confirmed that she was not under the influence of alcohol.
The police believe the accident occurred due to driving incompetence and are investigating A under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents for causing death.
This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
