Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah continue to fight on October 7 anniversary

[Anchor]

Today marks one year since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, but the sound of gunfire continues.

Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Palestine's Hamas are still engaged in combat today, and civilian casualties continue to rise.

First, our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung reports from Israel, where air raid sirens and evacuations have become a part of daily life.

[Report]

The northern Israeli port city of Haifa was hit by rocket attacks.

Five rockets fired by Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned militant group from Lebanon, struck the city, breaching the air defense system.

It is unusual for rockets to fall in Haifa, which has a population of 300,000.

[Tal Rosen/Emergency Responder: "I saw glass around the building. I went inside, I saw four people injured..."]

In the central city of Tel Aviv, air raid sirens sounded due to rocket attacks from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Two citizens were injured by debris from intercepted rockets.

Reporters also hurriedly took shelter in a safe location.

Hamas released a message praising a surprise attack from a year ago, while Hezbollah and the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued statements of support.

The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes on Lebanon daily.

The southern part of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah, is left in ruins from the bombings.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant warned that Iran could become like Gaza or Beirut.

[Gallant/Israeli Defense Minister: "(For those seeking to attack Israel), they should look at the situation unfolding in Gaza and Beirut."]

With a state of alert declared across Israel, a terror attack occurred, resulting in one death and ten injuries after a shootout.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Tel Aviv, Israel for KBS News.

