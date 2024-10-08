Israeli public opinion is ‘complex and delicate’ on continuing war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will connect to Israel for more details.



Kim Gae-hyung, as the war drags on, civilian casualties are increasing. What is the local sentiment in Israel?



[Report]



The public opinion in Israel is complex and nuanced.



The streets of Tel Aviv are filled with placards and symbols wishing for the safe return of hostages.



There is a conflicting sentiment that continuing the war puts hostages at risk, while a ceasefire would allow Hamas or Hezbollah to rebuild their organizations.



This is also a reason for the increased support for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who faced pressure to resign just before the war.



The prolonged duration of this war is attributed to Israel's cautious approach to deploying ground troops due to the hostage situation at the war's onset, and Hamas's response through its web of tunnels.



The backdrop that has allowed Israel to sustain the war for a year comes from its robust defense industry and economy, as well as the unity of the populace that emerges during wartime.



Let's listen to an interview with former South Korean ambassador to Israel Ma Young-sam.



[Ma Young-sam/Former South Korean Ambassador to Israel: "The F-35 and the multi-layer missile defense system are operating very effectively. Additionally, the capabilities of the intelligence agencies are outstanding."]



Until now, Israel has faced irregular forces like Hamas and Hezbollah, but a war with Iran presents a different situation.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has 120,000 troops, and the regular army has 350,000.



While Israel's air power is absolutely superior, the outcome of a war with Iran is difficult to predict.



This is reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!