News 9

Israeli public opinion is ‘complex and delicate’ on continuing war

입력 2024.10.08 (05:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We will connect to Israel for more details.

Kim Gae-hyung, as the war drags on, civilian casualties are increasing. What is the local sentiment in Israel?

[Report]

The public opinion in Israel is complex and nuanced.

The streets of Tel Aviv are filled with placards and symbols wishing for the safe return of hostages.

There is a conflicting sentiment that continuing the war puts hostages at risk, while a ceasefire would allow Hamas or Hezbollah to rebuild their organizations.

This is also a reason for the increased support for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who faced pressure to resign just before the war.

The prolonged duration of this war is attributed to Israel's cautious approach to deploying ground troops due to the hostage situation at the war's onset, and Hamas's response through its web of tunnels.

The backdrop that has allowed Israel to sustain the war for a year comes from its robust defense industry and economy, as well as the unity of the populace that emerges during wartime.

Let's listen to an interview with former South Korean ambassador to Israel Ma Young-sam.

[Ma Young-sam/Former South Korean Ambassador to Israel: "The F-35 and the multi-layer missile defense system are operating very effectively. Additionally, the capabilities of the intelligence agencies are outstanding."]

Until now, Israel has faced irregular forces like Hamas and Hezbollah, but a war with Iran presents a different situation.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has 120,000 troops, and the regular army has 350,000.

While Israel's air power is absolutely superior, the outcome of a war with Iran is difficult to predict.

This is reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israeli public opinion is ‘complex and delicate’ on continuing war
    • 입력 2024-10-08 05:31:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

We will connect to Israel for more details.

Kim Gae-hyung, as the war drags on, civilian casualties are increasing. What is the local sentiment in Israel?

[Report]

The public opinion in Israel is complex and nuanced.

The streets of Tel Aviv are filled with placards and symbols wishing for the safe return of hostages.

There is a conflicting sentiment that continuing the war puts hostages at risk, while a ceasefire would allow Hamas or Hezbollah to rebuild their organizations.

This is also a reason for the increased support for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who faced pressure to resign just before the war.

The prolonged duration of this war is attributed to Israel's cautious approach to deploying ground troops due to the hostage situation at the war's onset, and Hamas's response through its web of tunnels.

The backdrop that has allowed Israel to sustain the war for a year comes from its robust defense industry and economy, as well as the unity of the populace that emerges during wartime.

Let's listen to an interview with former South Korean ambassador to Israel Ma Young-sam.

[Ma Young-sam/Former South Korean Ambassador to Israel: "The F-35 and the multi-layer missile defense system are operating very effectively. Additionally, the capabilities of the intelligence agencies are outstanding."]

Until now, Israel has faced irregular forces like Hamas and Hezbollah, but a war with Iran presents a different situation.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has 120,000 troops, and the regular army has 350,000.

While Israel's air power is absolutely superior, the outcome of a war with Iran is difficult to predict.

This is reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘저항의 축’ 이스라엘 합동 공습…양측 모두 <br>“긴 전쟁” 경고

‘저항의 축’ 이스라엘 합동 공습…양측 모두 “긴 전쟁” 경고
[단독] 정보당국 “쓰레기 풍선 횟수 늘렸지만 무게는 10kg 줄여”

[단독] 정보당국 “쓰레기 풍선 횟수 늘렸지만 무게는 10kg 줄여”
SUV-킥보드 부딪쳐 2명 부상…차량 전복

SUV-킥보드 부딪쳐 2명 부상…차량 전복
한-필리핀 ‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립…원전·안보 협력 강화

한-필리핀 ‘전략적 동반자 관계’ 수립…원전·안보 협력 강화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.