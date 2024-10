Kazakhstan votes in favor of nuclear power plants

동영상 고정 취소

In a national referendum on the introduction of nuclear power plants conducted by Kazakhstan, over 70% of the votes were in favor, indicating that the adoption of nuclear power is expected to gain momentum.



Once the decision to introduce nuclear power in Kazakhstan is made, it is anticipated that South Korea, China, France, and Russia will engage in a full-scale bidding war.



