Rival parties clash over hot issues on 1st day of parliamentary audit

[Anchor]



Today (10.7), during the National Assembly audit, an opposition lawmaker pointed out the issues with used car trading practices and revealed that the minister's official vehicle was registered on a second-hand online marketplace, causing a stir.



Meanwhile, another opposition lawmaker disclosed a confidential document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs related to the Busan Expo, where the foreign minister demanded an explanation of how the document was obtained.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



This is a screen shown during the National Assembly audit targeting the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



The minister's official vehicle is listed for sale on a popular second-hand online marketplace.



[Yoon Jong-gun/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Minister, your vehicle is a Carnival with a license plate '20 heo' and starting with '3', right? (Yes.) Have you ever posted this? (That has never happened.) I did."]



Democratic Party lawmaker Yoon Jong-gun raised the issue of false listings in used car sales and urged for measures, but the ruling party members protested that "posting without consent was illegal."



[Kwon Young-jin/People Power Party lawmaker: "This is a matter that falls under document forgery. Whether this is a National Assembly audit or not..."]



[Yoon Jong-gun/Democratic Party lawmaker: "As a member of the National Assembly, what is wrong with showing that there could be illegality or fraud?"]



During the Foreign Affairs Committee audit, a debate ensued when Kim Joon-hyung of the Rebuilding Korea Party disclosed a 'Class 3 Secret' document while questioning the responsibility for the failure to host the Busan World Expo.



[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "Where did you obtain that document? How is it possible to display a Class 3 Secret document on screen…?"]



[Wi Sung-lak/Democratic Party lawmaker: "The failure to host the Busan Expo is one of the greatest disasters in our diplomacy. We need to examine who was at fault and how to correct it. That is the role of the National Assembly…"]



During the Culture and Sports Committee audit, opposition lawmakers criticized First Lady Kim Keon-hee's visit to a KTV traditional music performance in October last year as privileged 'imperial viewing.'



The ruling party retaliated by mentioning former President Moon Jae-in's wife Kim Jung-sook's visit to India, calling it 'imperial protocol,' leading to a back-and-forth exchange.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



