South Korea and the Philippines establish ‘Strategic Partnership’ to strengthen nuclear power and security cooperation

입력 2024.10.08 (05:31)

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on a tour of Southeast Asia, held a summit with Philippine President Marcos and elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear power, as well as in security.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

In 1986, the construction of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the Philippines was halted just before completion.

The Philippine government, which is experiencing power shortages, is pushing to resume construction.

To restart this project, which will cost over 1.5 trillion Korean won, South Korea and the Philippines have agreed to cooperate.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "With the signing of the MOU for the feasibility study of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, we have decided to strengthen the foundation for nuclear cooperation between the two countries."]

The South Korea-Philippines relationship has been elevated to a strategic partnership.

This aims to enhance cooperation not only in the economic sectors, including energy and infrastructure, but also in defense, arms, and maritime security.

The two leaders agreed to expand the participation of the South Korean military in joint exercises conducted in waters near the Philippines and to increase exchanges between the defense authorities of both countries.

[Ferdinand Marcos Jr./President of the Philippines: "We agreed that we have made significant strides in advancing and deepening our bilateral cooperation towards the attainment of our mutually beneficial goals."]

The two leaders also emphasized peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Additionally, President Marcos expressed support for North Korea's denuclearization efforts and the 8.15 unification doctrine.

After concluding his state visit to the Philippines, President Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tomorrow to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in advanced industries such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting from Manila, Philippines for KBS News.

이현준
이현준 기자

