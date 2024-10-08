News 9

Kim Dae-nam claims private conversation with liberal media misrepresented as conspiracy

[Anchor]

Kim Dae-nam, a former senior administrative officer of the presidential office who is at the center of the so-called allegations of instigating attacks on Han Dong-hoon, claimed that a private conversation has been transformed into a conspiracy as he resigned from his position at Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company.

The ruling People Power Party has decided to conduct an internal investigation, even though former administrative officer Kim has left the party.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

Kim Dae-nam, the former administrative officer of the presidential office who is facing allegations of instigating attacks on Han Dong-hoon, has resigned from his position as a standing auditor at Seoul Guarantee Insurance amid allegations of preferential hiring.

[Kim Dae-nam/Former Administrative Officer of the Presidential Office: "I sincerely apologize for causing concern, and I apologize once again."]

Kim claimed that the audio recording of his private conversation, which was released by a liberal media 'Voice of Seoul,' has been misrepresented as a 'conspiracy.'

[Kim Dae-nam/Former Administrative Officer of the Presidential Office: "It has been misrepresented as some kind of conspiracy to bring down the party leader..."]

He stated that he has no relationship with First Lady Kim Keon-hee and that he only had a private conversation with the 'Voice of Seoul' team.

[Kim Dae-nam/Former Administrative Officer of the Presidential Office: "(I don't even know the phone number of) First Lady Kim Keon-hee, so I expressed my opinion that it would be better if they contacted (the First Lady) directly..."]

He also claimed that there was an attempt at coercion from the 'Voice of Seoul' team before the report.

[Kim Dae-nam/Former Administrative Officer of the Presidential Office: "They said to come over to their side and become a hero. They wanted to make me a hero of impeachment..."]

Han Dong-hoon, who has shown a tough stance since the report, has repeatedly stated that he may take legal action.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "'Voice of Seoul' is an extreme malicious force, and we are a party that does not tolerate collusion to attack our party members."]

As suspicions arise about whether there is a backer behind the instigation of the attacks, the People Power Party is hastening its investigation.

Today (10.7), they decided to hold an ethics committee meeting and proceed with an investigation at the party's audit committee level.

KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.

