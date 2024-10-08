News 9

National Assembly audit begins with clash: Opposition demands ‘compulsory attendance order’ vs. Ruling party files complaint over ‘Lee Hwa-young's recording’

입력 2024.10.08 (05:31)

[Anchor]

The first National Assembly audit of the 22nd National Assembly has begun, and the ruling and opposition parties clashed in various places.

The opposition party issued a summons for the individuals involved in the illegal expansion of the presidential residence, while the People Power Party countered by filing complaints against Representative Lee Jae-myung and others regarding the Lee Hwa-young transcripts.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

On the first day of the audit, the opposition focused on allegations related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee, while the ruling party targeted Representative Lee Jae-myung.

When two representatives from the construction company of the presidential residence failed to appear as witnesses, a summons was issued, and opposition lawmakers went directly to the company's office.

[Yoon Kun-young/National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/Democratic Party: "They have already run away. They are essential witnesses regarding the allegations of the construction of Kim Keon-hee's residence. We will chase them to the ends of the earth..."]

In the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, there was controversy over the attendance of Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who was suspended from duty due to impeachment proceedings initiated by the opposition.

[Park Choong-kwon/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "To say that you will issue a summons as a witness is, in the same context, to say that you will dig up and execute a corpse again, isn't it?"]

When Chairperson Lee Jin-sook finally showed up, the opposition criticized for her appearing on a conservative YouTube channel after being impeached.

[Lee Hoon-gi/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "A conservative warrior. Are you proud of that? You toastrf with great pride."]

[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "I also have to defend myself in the impeachment trial."]

During the audit, allegations regarding the misuse of corporate credit cards by Representative Lee Jae-myung's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, were raised, leading to a back-and-forth exchange.

[Kim Hyun/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "Although you may not be able to speak about the dissemination of false information behind the privilege of immunity, I will fact-check it."]

[Park Jeong-hun/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "It was said that there are suspicions of up to 100 instances of personal use, and that an investigation request would be made, according to Governor Kim Dong-yeon."]

The battle outside the assembly was also intense.

The People Power Party reported Representative Lee Jae-myung and others to the prosecution, claiming that the transcripts of former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young's attorney meetings suggested bribery and other charges.

The Democratic Party countered that the essence of the case does not change just because they target Representative Lee Jae-myung through a diversion of the complaint.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

