National Assembly audit begins with clash: Opposition demands ‘compulsory attendance order’ vs. Ruling party files complaint over ‘Lee Hwa-young's recording’

[Anchor]



The first National Assembly audit of the 22nd National Assembly has begun, and the ruling and opposition parties clashed in various places.



The opposition party issued a summons for the individuals involved in the illegal expansion of the presidential residence, while the People Power Party countered by filing complaints against Representative Lee Jae-myung and others regarding the Lee Hwa-young transcripts.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



On the first day of the audit, the opposition focused on allegations related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee, while the ruling party targeted Representative Lee Jae-myung.



When two representatives from the construction company of the presidential residence failed to appear as witnesses, a summons was issued, and opposition lawmakers went directly to the company's office.



[Yoon Kun-young/National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/Democratic Party: "They have already run away. They are essential witnesses regarding the allegations of the construction of Kim Keon-hee's residence. We will chase them to the ends of the earth..."]



In the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, there was controversy over the attendance of Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, who was suspended from duty due to impeachment proceedings initiated by the opposition.



[Park Choong-kwon/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "To say that you will issue a summons as a witness is, in the same context, to say that you will dig up and execute a corpse again, isn't it?"]



When Chairperson Lee Jin-sook finally showed up, the opposition criticized for her appearing on a conservative YouTube channel after being impeached.



[Lee Hoon-gi/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "A conservative warrior. Are you proud of that? You toastrf with great pride."]



[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "I also have to defend myself in the impeachment trial."]



During the audit, allegations regarding the misuse of corporate credit cards by Representative Lee Jae-myung's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, were raised, leading to a back-and-forth exchange.



[Kim Hyun/National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "Although you may not be able to speak about the dissemination of false information behind the privilege of immunity, I will fact-check it."]



[Park Jeong-hun/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "It was said that there are suspicions of up to 100 instances of personal use, and that an investigation request would be made, according to Governor Kim Dong-yeon."]



The battle outside the assembly was also intense.



The People Power Party reported Representative Lee Jae-myung and others to the prosecution, claiming that the transcripts of former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young's attorney meetings suggested bribery and other charges.



The Democratic Party countered that the essence of the case does not change just because they target Representative Lee Jae-myung through a diversion of the complaint.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



