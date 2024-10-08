[News Today] “MORE TRASH BALLOONS BUT LIGHTER”

News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea has resumed launching trash balloons early today. Intelligence authorities report that although launches are more frequent, the weight of each balloon has been reduced by about 10 kilograms. What does this mean? We take a look.

[REPORT]
North Korea has sent trash-laden balloons 26 times since May.

They fell on top of vehicles and roofs, causing property damage. In Seoul alone, 120 million won, or approximately 90-thousand dollars, will be injected to compensate property damage.

However, KBS has found a change in the pattern of North Korea's trash balloon campaign.

A senior government official says an alaysis by intelligence authorities has revealed that the North is sending balloons more frequently but they are lighter in weight compared to those sent back in May.

Their average weight has decreased from 15kg to 5kg, and they are now sent in bundles.

There are two major cited reasons.

The first is to minimize damage.

The North has apparently reduced the balloon weight intentionally so they only cause minor, ambiguous damage, because the South Korean military is on high alert and is more likely to respond.

The second reason is to enhance their landing precision.

As seasons change, the direction of the wind is also changing according to the altitude. Even though the wind direction at low altitudes is not consistent, in the upper stratum the wind blows from the north.

This means reducing the weight of trash in the balloons and bundling them makes it easier for them to soar higher and fly into South Korea.

The government official added that the North is sending trash balloons more frequently and sporadically now to incite an internal conflict and increase fatigue in South Korean society.

