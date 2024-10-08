[News Today] WILD PURSUIT OF DRUNK DRIVER

입력 2024-10-08 16:15:51 수정 2024-10-08 16:16:03 News Today





[LEAD]

A drunk driver dangerously drove across the centerline and raced on the sidewalk, trying to drive away from the police. The driver then adamantly refused a breathalyzer test. In response, police have revoked the driver's license and submitted the case to the prosecution for refusing the sobriety test.



[REPORT]

This car has been reported for suspected drunk driving.



A police officer approaches the vehicle and taps on the window but the driver suddenly drives away.



A late night pursuit ensues in the middle of a downtown area.



The car moves recklessly, crossing over the centerline ignoring lights and making an abrupt left turn.



The driver tries to evade the police car by turning into an alleyway and encroaching onto a pedestrian sidewalk.



It even nearly hits a taxi. When another patrol car joins the chase and surrounds the fleeing vehicle, it quickly changes lanes and manages to escape.



The 15 minute long chase came to an end when patrol vehicles trapped the car which was stalling at a traffic signal.



But the driver refused to budge and get out of the car.



Police eventually had to break open the window and arrest the person at the scene.



Yoo Jae-hak/ Daejeon Seobu Police Station

The driver could hardly walk straight and had slurred speech.



The driver had a previous DUI record.



Even after being detained, the suspect refused to take a breathalyzer test.



Lee In-gyu/ Daejeon Seobu Police Station

Refusing a lawful sobriety test leads to license cancellation and a heavier fine.



Police have revoked the driver's license of the suspect and handed the individual to the prosecution on charges of rejecting a sobriety test.