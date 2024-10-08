News Today

'WINTER SONATA' RETURNS AS FILM

[LEAD]
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Hallyu wave began in the early 2000s with KBS' drama 'Winter Sonata'. This masterpiece will be reborn as a theatrical film in Japan. Here's more.

[REPORT]
The 2002 TV drama "Winter Sonata" was a mega hit, recording a rating of up to 28.8 percent.

The following year, it aired in Japan and gained massive popularity.

The show will return to Japan as a film.

The show's producers say they've received many requests from Japanese distributors and viewers for a movie adaptation.

The film is now being edited with the goal of releasing it in Japanese theaters next winter.

It will have better picture quality and colors than the original drama and the score will be rearranged and re-recorded.

The orginal director Yoon Seok-ho is reportedly involved in the entire remastering process.

