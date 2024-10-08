[News Today] ‘WINTER SONATA’ RETURNS AS FILM
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Hallyu wave began in the early 2000s with KBS' drama 'Winter Sonata'. This masterpiece will be reborn as a theatrical film in Japan. Here's more.
[REPORT]
The 2002 TV drama "Winter Sonata" was a mega hit, recording a rating of up to 28.8 percent.
The following year, it aired in Japan and gained massive popularity.
The show will return to Japan as a film.
The show's producers say they've received many requests from Japanese distributors and viewers for a movie adaptation.
The film is now being edited with the goal of releasing it in Japanese theaters next winter.
It will have better picture quality and colors than the original drama and the score will be rearranged and re-recorded.
The orginal director Yoon Seok-ho is reportedly involved in the entire remastering process.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘WINTER SONATA’ RETURNS AS FILM
-
- 입력 2024-10-08 16:18:35
- 수정2024-10-08 16:18:44
[LEAD]
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Hallyu wave began in the early 2000s with KBS' drama 'Winter Sonata'. This masterpiece will be reborn as a theatrical film in Japan. Here's more.
[REPORT]
The 2002 TV drama "Winter Sonata" was a mega hit, recording a rating of up to 28.8 percent.
The following year, it aired in Japan and gained massive popularity.
The show will return to Japan as a film.
The show's producers say they've received many requests from Japanese distributors and viewers for a movie adaptation.
The film is now being edited with the goal of releasing it in Japanese theaters next winter.
It will have better picture quality and colors than the original drama and the score will be rearranged and re-recorded.
The orginal director Yoon Seok-ho is reportedly involved in the entire remastering process.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.