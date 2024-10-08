[News Today] NEWJEANS VS. ILLIT CONTROVERSY

News Today





[LEAD]

Controversy surrounding ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin and HYBE has now esclatated into a bullying issue of NewJeans. Their parents have now stepped in, while HYBE denies all accusations.



[REPORT]

Hanni/ NewJeans member (Sept. 11)

A manager of another girl group openly told someone to ignore us.



Hanni, a member of NewJeans, claimed that a manager of another girl group belonging to the same parent group, HYBE, disrespected and ignored them intentionally.



She was selected as a witness for a parliamentary inquiry on workplace harassment set for this month.



Amid the controversy, parents of NewJeans members raised additional allegations on Monday.



They insisted that the company purposely deleted a security camera footage of the scene in question to cover up.



In response, ILLIT, which has been accused as the bully, issued a statement.



They denied accusations against them. saying that they and their managers had never said or done anything wrong to NewJeans' members.



They also refuted that the footage was deleted naturally with the expiration of the storage period and that there was no cover-up attempt.