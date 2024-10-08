News 9

South Korea-Singapore sign “Supply Chain Partnership Agreement,” vow joint crisis response

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on a state visit to Singapore, held a summit meeting with Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The two countries, which primarily rely on imports for resources, signed a partnership agreement to cooperate and respond together in the event of global supply chain instability.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

Singapore is a hub of global trade and logistics networks.

It also holds a high status as a center for energy trading, including oil and LNG.

In the context of increasing supply chain instability due to U.S.-China tensions and ongoing wars, the leaders of South Korea and Singapore agreed to strengthen their cooperation framework in the supply chain sector.

They decided to expand cooperation beyond raw material supply to future key industries and to respond jointly in times of crisis, marking the first time such an agreement has been signed between individual countries.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: “In response to the increasing instability of the international economy, we have decided to further strengthen the supply chain of strategic materials and energy cooperation.”]

An MOU was also signed, allowing the side with surplus LNG during peak demand periods in summer and winter to transfer excess quantities and to jointly purchase LNG.

Stabilizing LNG supply and enhancing purchasing negotiation power are expected benefits.

They also agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in advanced technology fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and future vehicles.

[Lawrence Wong/Singapore’s Prime Minister: “I look forward to continuing to work closely with President Yoon to further strengthen our bilateral relationship.”]

The two leaders also agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership that shares long-term goals and strategies in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

This is Jang Deok-soo from KBS News in Singapore.

