Nuclear renaissance revitalizes domestic nuclear manufacturing industry

[Anchor]



The domestic nuclear power industry is seeing revitalization as construction begins on Shin-Hanul Units 3 and 4, and contracts for nuclear power plants are being secured overseas one after another.



Although it was pushed to the brink of extinction due to the nuclear phase-out policy during the Moon Jae-in administration, the industry has now secured ten years' worth of work and continues to challenge the international nuclear power market.



This report is by Yoon Kyung-jae.



[Report]



Doosan Enerbility, the only domestic and one of the top three nuclear power main equipment manufacturers in the world.



Sparks are flying as they are in the midst of processing reactor components.



They are producing a Korean-style pressurized water reactor for Shin-Hanul Units 3 and 4.



This pressurized water reactor can produce 1,400 megawatts of electricity per hour.



The nuclear power equipment factory, which had been shrinking due to a decrease in work over the years, is now seeing some action.



[Lee Dong-hyun/Doosan Enerbility Nuclear Plant Manager: "With the resumption of construction for Shin-Hanul Units 3 and 4, it is becoming a foundation for over 400 companies in the nuclear ecosystem, including Doosan, to continue their nuclear manufacturing business."]



A crane is moving a steel structure weighing 12 tons.



This is the connection nozzle for the reactor and steam generator that will be used in Shin-Hanul Units 3 and 4.



This company, which has had almost no nuclear-related work since 2018, aims for sales of 1 billion won this year.



After hiring two new employees, they plan to hire two more next year.



In Gyeongnam, there are 324 companies manufacturing nuclear power equipment, forming a nuclear industry ecosystem.



With the commencement of Shin-Hanul Units 3 and 4, ten years' worth of work has been secured until 2033, and the trickle-down effect has begun to appear.



The industry expects that with export routes opening up to countries like the Czech Republic and the Philippines, the nuclear ecosystem will be fully revived.



[Park Min-young/Geumgwang Tech Executive: "We hope this will be an opportunity for us to expand our infrastructure, increase our workforce, and invest in facilities."]



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has reported that the domestic nuclear power industry revenue, which was around 21 trillion won in 2021, has increased to an estimated 32 trillion won last year.



KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.



