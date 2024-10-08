Rival parties continue to clash on second day of National Assembly audit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the second day of the National Assembly's audit (10.8), instead of discussing livelihood issues and policies directly related to the people, both the ruling and opposition parties repeated their stance on political strife.



The ruling party clashed with the opposition over issues related to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, while the opposition raised issues concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



The National Assembly audit of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission faced disruptions from the start.



The remarks made by Vice Chairman Chung Seung-yun about suing opposition lawmakers in connection with the death of Director Kim, who passed away in August, became a point of contention.



[Yoo Dong-soo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Is it true that you will sue all the opposition lawmakers who reported me?"]



[Chung Seung-yun/Vice Chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission: "Yes, that is correct."]



The deceased Director Kim was the person in charge of investigating the allegations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's receipt of expensive bags and the preferential treatment controversy surrounding Lee Jae-myung's emergency helicopter ride.



In response to Vice Chairman Chung's remarks, opposition lawmakers protested, asking, "Should we just stay quiet?" and soon the situation escalated into a clash.



[Cheon Jun-ho/Democratic Party lawmaker: "How can we just let this go? At the very least, the chairperson should give a warning!"]



[Yoon Han-hong/Chairman of the National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee/People Power Party: "Get out, get out! Is this a one-man show?"]



Park Jong-min, the Secretary General of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, responded to questions from ruling party lawmakers regarding the First Lady's bag incident, calling it "a highly calculated hidden camera incident and a political operation."



During the resumed meeting, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the commission's decision regarding Lee Jae-myung's helicopter transport incident, and similar disputes continued during the Ministry of Health and Welfare's audit.



[Seo Myung-ok/People Power Party lawmaker: "I am also a doctor. Please listen to me! Regardless of status, the principle is to treat patients who need treatment the most first."]



[So Byeong-hoon/National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee member/Democratic Party lawmaker: "It was a critical moment where a 1mm difference could have meant life or death, and the treatment process was truly distorted, which is really hard to accept..."]



In the Education Committee, the opposition delved into allegations of plagiarism regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's thesis, while the ruling party countered with allegations related to Lee Jae-myung's master's thesis, leading to disruptions and clashes throughout the audit sessions.



This is KBS News Kim Young-eun.



