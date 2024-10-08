News 9

Surge in demand revives nuclear power: opportunities and challenges ahead

[Anchor]

As the demand for nuclear power generation, classified as eco-friendly due to its potential for carbon reduction, surges globally, South Korea, a nuclear powerhouse, is shining in terms of competitiveness.

With a significant increase in electricity demand, the construction of 344 new nuclear power plants is being considered worldwide, and our reporter Kim Ji-sook analyzes the challenges to capture this enormous market.

[Report]

45 years ago, the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history occurred at Three Mile Island.

["Attention, please. There has been a state of emergency declared (at Three Mile Island)."]

Recently, some nuclear plants have decided to resume operations.

This is to supply power to Microsoft, as the demand for electricity needed for AI and data centers has skyrocketed.

Projections suggest that in two years, the expected electricity consumption could be more than double that of 2022.

The renewed attention on nuclear power is due to its ability to meet electricity demand and reduce carbon emissions.

[Jeong Yeon-je/Professor, Department of Energy Policy, Seoul National University of Science and Technology: "From the perspective of reducing greenhouse gases, can we really achieve this without utilizing nuclear power...?"]

There are 344 new nuclear plants under consideration globally, presenting an opportunity for our nuclear industry, which has strengths in almost all areas, including design and construction.

In particular, the ability to construct on time and within budget, which is the key to winning contracts in the Czech Republic, is a major competitive advantage.

[Petr Fiala/Czech Prime Minister/July 17: "Korea (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power) outperformed in all evaluation criteria in the bidding process."]

However, there are concerns.

["Abolish it! Abolish it!"]

In particular, inconsistency in energy policy could lead to conflicts domestically.

[Participant at the 11th Basic Plan for Power Supply and Demand Public Hearing/Sept. 26: "(I am) an operator running a 1.1-megawatt solar power project. It is said that by 2038, 70% of non-carbon power will come from nuclear energy."]

This could also pose export risks.

[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/July 18: "I don't think it's likely that policies will be drastically overturned, but since we have had that experience once, there are people asking for guarantees that things won't change."]

Addressing the issue of spent nuclear fuel storage, which is being demanded by Europe emphasizing eco-friendliness, is also a task that needs to be resolved.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

