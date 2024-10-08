News 9

Special prosecutor targeting Mrs. Kim to be introduced: excluding ruling party’s recommendation rights

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea has initiated the introduction of a 'permanent special prosecutor' to investigate allegations related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

In this process, they have also proposed an amendment that excludes the ruling party's recommendation rights.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the story.

[Report]

The basis for the so-called 'permanent special prosecutor' is the 'Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor.'

Unlike the Act on the Appointment of Special Prosecutor to Investigate the Death of a Marine, which requires a new law for each case, this is an already established law, so the president cannot exercise the right to request reconsideration.

The 'permanent special prosecutor' was introduced only once in 2020 in relation to the Sewol ferry disaster since its implementation in 2014.

The reason for the low number of cases is attributed to many restrictions, with the short investigation period being a primary factor.

This year, the opposition's proposed special prosecutor bill regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee had a maximum duration of 150 days, while the permanent special prosecutor has a maximum of 90 days.

The investigative personnel must also be limited to no more than five dispatched prosecutors.

The Democratic Party has submitted a 'permanent special prosecutor investigation request' that initially targets three issues.

These include allegations of external pressure in drug investigations at Incheon Customs, allegations of stock manipulation by Sambu Construction, and violations of laws regarding testimony and appraisal in the National Assembly.

These are matters that the Democratic Party suspects are related to Mrs. Kim.

At the same time, the Democratic Party has proposed an amendment to the National Assembly rules that would exclude the ruling party from the process of recommending a permanent special prosecutor.

This means that if the president and their family are involved, the ruling party would not be able to participate in the composition of the special prosecutor recommendation committee.

Since the National Assembly rules can be amended through the decisions of the relevant standing committee and the plenary session, there are no obstacles to the Democratic Party's intentions given the current number of seats.

However, the ruling party and the presidential office are strongly criticizing the format of a permanent special prosecutor being recommended without their involvement, so intense debate is expected.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

