N. Korean leader warns against disruption of power balance on Korean Peninsula

[Anchor]



With that in mind, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted, stating that he would not rule out the use of nuclear weapons if attacked by the enemy.



He also reaffirmed the 'two-state theory,' saying he does not want to engage with South Korea.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Kim Jong Un National Defense University, known as a cradle for nurturing talents in defense science and technology in the DPRK.



On the occasion of its 60th anniversary, Chairman Kim Jong-un ascended the podium amid cheers.



In his speech, he stated that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is transforming into a nuclear-based alliance and that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted.



He reiterated with the threat of nuclear use.



[Korean Central TV: "(If the enemies) attempt to use force, we will use all offensive capabilities without hesitation. This includes the use of nuclear weapons..."]



He also mentioned that if not provoked, he has "no intention of attacking South Korea," expressing that he does not want to be conscious of or face them.



He stated that he is no longer interested in the liberation of the South or military unification, reaffirming his intention to sever ties with the South.



On the other hand, he remarked that South Korea, which lacks proper strategic weapons, is boasting of its strength against them, referring to "situation management." This is interpreted as reflecting the current DPRK's perception of inter-Korean relations based on a hostile two-state theory, in conjunction with constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far Eastern Studies Institute: "The message that the DPRK is putting forth towards the South is that they are a nuclear power, so they are saying not to provoke them, while also falling into a vicious cycle of security anxiety...."]



The DPRK appears to be continuing discussions on constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly, which began yesterday (10.7), and there are suggestions that this meeting may lead to the establishment of new territorial regulations and the potential abrogation of the Inter-Korean Basic Agreement.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



