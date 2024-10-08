News 9

N. Korean leader warns against disruption of power balance on Korean Peninsula

입력 2024.10.08 (23:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With that in mind, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted, stating that he would not rule out the use of nuclear weapons if attacked by the enemy.

He also reaffirmed the 'two-state theory,' saying he does not want to engage with South Korea.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Kim Jong Un National Defense University, known as a cradle for nurturing talents in defense science and technology in the DPRK.

On the occasion of its 60th anniversary, Chairman Kim Jong-un ascended the podium amid cheers.

In his speech, he stated that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is transforming into a nuclear-based alliance and that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted.

He reiterated with the threat of nuclear use.

[Korean Central TV: "(If the enemies) attempt to use force, we will use all offensive capabilities without hesitation. This includes the use of nuclear weapons..."]

He also mentioned that if not provoked, he has "no intention of attacking South Korea," expressing that he does not want to be conscious of or face them.

He stated that he is no longer interested in the liberation of the South or military unification, reaffirming his intention to sever ties with the South.

On the other hand, he remarked that South Korea, which lacks proper strategic weapons, is boasting of its strength against them, referring to "situation management." This is interpreted as reflecting the current DPRK's perception of inter-Korean relations based on a hostile two-state theory, in conjunction with constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far Eastern Studies Institute: "The message that the DPRK is putting forth towards the South is that they are a nuclear power, so they are saying not to provoke them, while also falling into a vicious cycle of security anxiety...."]

The DPRK appears to be continuing discussions on constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly, which began yesterday (10.7), and there are suggestions that this meeting may lead to the establishment of new territorial regulations and the potential abrogation of the Inter-Korean Basic Agreement.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korean leader warns against disruption of power balance on Korean Peninsula
    • 입력 2024-10-08 23:17:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

With that in mind, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted, stating that he would not rule out the use of nuclear weapons if attacked by the enemy.

He also reaffirmed the 'two-state theory,' saying he does not want to engage with South Korea.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Kim Jong Un National Defense University, known as a cradle for nurturing talents in defense science and technology in the DPRK.

On the occasion of its 60th anniversary, Chairman Kim Jong-un ascended the podium amid cheers.

In his speech, he stated that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is transforming into a nuclear-based alliance and that he would not allow the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula to be disrupted.

He reiterated with the threat of nuclear use.

[Korean Central TV: "(If the enemies) attempt to use force, we will use all offensive capabilities without hesitation. This includes the use of nuclear weapons..."]

He also mentioned that if not provoked, he has "no intention of attacking South Korea," expressing that he does not want to be conscious of or face them.

He stated that he is no longer interested in the liberation of the South or military unification, reaffirming his intention to sever ties with the South.

On the other hand, he remarked that South Korea, which lacks proper strategic weapons, is boasting of its strength against them, referring to "situation management." This is interpreted as reflecting the current DPRK's perception of inter-Korean relations based on a hostile two-state theory, in conjunction with constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far Eastern Studies Institute: "The message that the DPRK is putting forth towards the South is that they are a nuclear power, so they are saying not to provoke them, while also falling into a vicious cycle of security anxiety...."]

The DPRK appears to be continuing discussions on constitutional amendments at the Supreme People's Assembly, which began yesterday (10.7), and there are suggestions that this meeting may lead to the establishment of new territorial regulations and the potential abrogation of the Inter-Korean Basic Agreement.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과
한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”

한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”
신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”

신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”
‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책

‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.