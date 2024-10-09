News 9

S. Korean families face challenges with infertility even with gov’t support

입력 2024.10.09 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Although national support for couples struggling with infertility is gradually expanding, couples still face a lot of challenges.

There are cases where aids are reclaimed, and even if there is infertility leave, people say it's difficult to utilize it.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has listened to their stories.

[Report]

In the early dawn before the sun rises, Mr. Yoo Hyun and his wife hurry to prepare for their hospital visit.

[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "My case is quite special. The doctor told me to go to Seoul quickly."]

After two and a half years of infertility treatment, after driving nearly 100 km without a break...

["(How fast did you come?) 1st place."]

They arrive long before their appointment time.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "(If the appointments are delayed) we wait for 2 or 3 hours... I have to come like this because I have to go to work."]

An ultrasound examination to check if there are follicles, which are the sacs that grow eggs.

Although the government has increased infertility leave to 6 days a year for such treatments, there are many restrictions on actually using it.

[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "Since we don't know when the follicles will come out, we have to respond to our body's reactions and come right away."]

It was difficult to take a leave, so they changed jobs two years ago, and the husband is in a similar situation.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We can only take infertility leave on the day of sperm collection."]

["It seems that there are still no follicles..."]

A consultation lasting just over 10 minutes.

Unfortunately, no follicles were confirmed, and without time to be disappointed, they head to Chuncheon.

So far, they have spent over 20 million won on treatment.

Although the government supports part of the procedure costs, the scale and frequency of support vary greatly.

In Gangwon Province, the absence of eggs in the follicles is considered a reason to stop treatment, leading to the retraction of support funds.

The only place that provides some support for medical expenses when treatment is stopped is Gyeonggi Province.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "When we received 90% support, we only had to cover 10% of the hospital fees ourselves, but when it was stopped in the middle, we had to refund the rest and now we are covering everything 100% out of pocket."]

After hastily eating lunch, they head to work, believing in the future of becoming prospective parents.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We want to live happily as a family with a child that looks just like us and filled with laughter."]

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korean families face challenges with infertility even with gov’t support
    • 입력 2024-10-09 00:19:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Although national support for couples struggling with infertility is gradually expanding, couples still face a lot of challenges.

There are cases where aids are reclaimed, and even if there is infertility leave, people say it's difficult to utilize it.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has listened to their stories.

[Report]

In the early dawn before the sun rises, Mr. Yoo Hyun and his wife hurry to prepare for their hospital visit.

[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "My case is quite special. The doctor told me to go to Seoul quickly."]

After two and a half years of infertility treatment, after driving nearly 100 km without a break...

["(How fast did you come?) 1st place."]

They arrive long before their appointment time.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "(If the appointments are delayed) we wait for 2 or 3 hours... I have to come like this because I have to go to work."]

An ultrasound examination to check if there are follicles, which are the sacs that grow eggs.

Although the government has increased infertility leave to 6 days a year for such treatments, there are many restrictions on actually using it.

[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "Since we don't know when the follicles will come out, we have to respond to our body's reactions and come right away."]

It was difficult to take a leave, so they changed jobs two years ago, and the husband is in a similar situation.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We can only take infertility leave on the day of sperm collection."]

["It seems that there are still no follicles..."]

A consultation lasting just over 10 minutes.

Unfortunately, no follicles were confirmed, and without time to be disappointed, they head to Chuncheon.

So far, they have spent over 20 million won on treatment.

Although the government supports part of the procedure costs, the scale and frequency of support vary greatly.

In Gangwon Province, the absence of eggs in the follicles is considered a reason to stop treatment, leading to the retraction of support funds.

The only place that provides some support for medical expenses when treatment is stopped is Gyeonggi Province.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "When we received 90% support, we only had to cover 10% of the hospital fees ourselves, but when it was stopped in the middle, we had to refund the rest and now we are covering everything 100% out of pocket."]

After hastily eating lunch, they head to work, believing in the future of becoming prospective parents.

[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We want to live happily as a family with a child that looks just like us and filled with laughter."]

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과
한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”

한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”
신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”

신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”
‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책

‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.