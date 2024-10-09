S. Korean families face challenges with infertility even with gov’t support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although national support for couples struggling with infertility is gradually expanding, couples still face a lot of challenges.



There are cases where aids are reclaimed, and even if there is infertility leave, people say it's difficult to utilize it.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has listened to their stories.



[Report]



In the early dawn before the sun rises, Mr. Yoo Hyun and his wife hurry to prepare for their hospital visit.



[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "My case is quite special. The doctor told me to go to Seoul quickly."]



After two and a half years of infertility treatment, after driving nearly 100 km without a break...



["(How fast did you come?) 1st place."]



They arrive long before their appointment time.



[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "(If the appointments are delayed) we wait for 2 or 3 hours... I have to come like this because I have to go to work."]



An ultrasound examination to check if there are follicles, which are the sacs that grow eggs.



Although the government has increased infertility leave to 6 days a year for such treatments, there are many restrictions on actually using it.



[Yoo Hyun/Infertility treatment couple: "Since we don't know when the follicles will come out, we have to respond to our body's reactions and come right away."]



It was difficult to take a leave, so they changed jobs two years ago, and the husband is in a similar situation.



[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We can only take infertility leave on the day of sperm collection."]



["It seems that there are still no follicles..."]



A consultation lasting just over 10 minutes.



Unfortunately, no follicles were confirmed, and without time to be disappointed, they head to Chuncheon.



So far, they have spent over 20 million won on treatment.



Although the government supports part of the procedure costs, the scale and frequency of support vary greatly.



In Gangwon Province, the absence of eggs in the follicles is considered a reason to stop treatment, leading to the retraction of support funds.



The only place that provides some support for medical expenses when treatment is stopped is Gyeonggi Province.



[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "When we received 90% support, we only had to cover 10% of the hospital fees ourselves, but when it was stopped in the middle, we had to refund the rest and now we are covering everything 100% out of pocket."]



After hastily eating lunch, they head to work, believing in the future of becoming prospective parents.



[Yang Jin-woong/Infertility treatment couple: "We want to live happily as a family with a child that looks just like us and filled with laughter."]



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



