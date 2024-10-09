Wildfires engulf Bolivia, neighboring Amazon rainforest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Bolivia, South America, wildfires have been ongoing for four months.



Despite declaring a national disaster and conducting firefighting efforts, approximately half the area of the Korean Peninsula has burned so far.



The neighboring Brazilian Amazon rainforest is also revealing riverbeds due to severe drought.



Reporter Lim Se-heum reports.



[Report]



The roof made of dried grass has become fire starters.



People are running through the flames trying to salvage their belongings, but they can only watch as their homes collapse in an instant.



[Patricia Ohopi/Bolivia Riberalta Deputy Mayor: "More families have become homeless. They have lost a lot of their belongings."]



In the eastern region of Bolivia, wildfires have been continuing for four months.



The area burned so far is ten million hectares, which is about half the size of the Korean Peninsula.



Despite declaring a national emergency and conducting firefighting operations day and night from the air and ground, they are unable to control the flames due to the dry climate and heat.



[Joni Rojas/Bolivia Santa Cruz Official: "It hasn't rained for several months, and the fire was caused by careless and thoughtless people."]



The tropical rainforest in neighboring Brazil is experiencing the worst drought.



Satellite images show that from 2022 to 2024, river channels are gradually narrowing, revealing muddy riverbeds.



The tributaries that flow into the Amazon River are drying up.



[Felipe/Brazil Boat Manufacturer: "It was very dry last year, but this year is worse. The trend of drying is getting faster."]



In the upper reaches of the Amazon River, the tributaries recorded the lowest water levels since observations began in 1902.



Logistics using the Amazon River in this area are also in a state of emergency.



This is KBS News Lim Se-heum.



