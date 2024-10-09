News 9

Wildfires engulf Bolivia, neighboring Amazon rainforest

입력 2024.10.09 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Bolivia, South America, wildfires have been ongoing for four months.

Despite declaring a national disaster and conducting firefighting efforts, approximately half the area of the Korean Peninsula has burned so far.

The neighboring Brazilian Amazon rainforest is also revealing riverbeds due to severe drought.

Reporter Lim Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The roof made of dried grass has become fire starters.

People are running through the flames trying to salvage their belongings, but they can only watch as their homes collapse in an instant.

[Patricia Ohopi/Bolivia Riberalta Deputy Mayor: "More families have become homeless. They have lost a lot of their belongings."]

In the eastern region of Bolivia, wildfires have been continuing for four months.

The area burned so far is ten million hectares, which is about half the size of the Korean Peninsula.

Despite declaring a national emergency and conducting firefighting operations day and night from the air and ground, they are unable to control the flames due to the dry climate and heat.

[Joni Rojas/Bolivia Santa Cruz Official: "It hasn't rained for several months, and the fire was caused by careless and thoughtless people."]

The tropical rainforest in neighboring Brazil is experiencing the worst drought.

Satellite images show that from 2022 to 2024, river channels are gradually narrowing, revealing muddy riverbeds.

The tributaries that flow into the Amazon River are drying up.

[Felipe/Brazil Boat Manufacturer: "It was very dry last year, but this year is worse. The trend of drying is getting faster."]

In the upper reaches of the Amazon River, the tributaries recorded the lowest water levels since observations began in 1902.

Logistics using the Amazon River in this area are also in a state of emergency.

This is KBS News Lim Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfires engulf Bolivia, neighboring Amazon rainforest
    • 입력 2024-10-09 00:19:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Bolivia, South America, wildfires have been ongoing for four months.

Despite declaring a national disaster and conducting firefighting efforts, approximately half the area of the Korean Peninsula has burned so far.

The neighboring Brazilian Amazon rainforest is also revealing riverbeds due to severe drought.

Reporter Lim Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The roof made of dried grass has become fire starters.

People are running through the flames trying to salvage their belongings, but they can only watch as their homes collapse in an instant.

[Patricia Ohopi/Bolivia Riberalta Deputy Mayor: "More families have become homeless. They have lost a lot of their belongings."]

In the eastern region of Bolivia, wildfires have been continuing for four months.

The area burned so far is ten million hectares, which is about half the size of the Korean Peninsula.

Despite declaring a national emergency and conducting firefighting operations day and night from the air and ground, they are unable to control the flames due to the dry climate and heat.

[Joni Rojas/Bolivia Santa Cruz Official: "It hasn't rained for several months, and the fire was caused by careless and thoughtless people."]

The tropical rainforest in neighboring Brazil is experiencing the worst drought.

Satellite images show that from 2022 to 2024, river channels are gradually narrowing, revealing muddy riverbeds.

The tributaries that flow into the Amazon River are drying up.

[Felipe/Brazil Boat Manufacturer: "It was very dry last year, but this year is worse. The trend of drying is getting faster."]

In the upper reaches of the Amazon River, the tributaries recorded the lowest water levels since observations began in 1902.

Logistics using the Amazon River in this area are also in a state of emergency.

This is KBS News Lim Se-heum.
임세흠
임세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과
한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”

한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”
신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”

신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”
‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책

‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.