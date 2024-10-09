Detroit secures thrilling victory over Cleveland in ALDS Game 2
The ball seems to break the scoreless tie, but left fielder Steven Kwan makes a diving catch!
The Detroit bench immediately requested a video review, questioning whether the ball had bounced before being caught. Let's take a closer look.
It was indeed a close call, but the ball was caught cleanly in the glove.
Even with such solid defense, if the ball goes over the fence, it can't be caught.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Detroit clinched the win with a thrilling three-run home run by Kerry Carpenter, leveling the series at one win and one loss.
The New York Yankees lost Game 2 to Kansas City amid the batting silence of their slugger Aaron Judge.
In a surprising turn of events, all eight teams that advanced to the Division Series in the Major League Baseball playoffs recorded a 1-1 tie for the first time in history, heating up the competition.
