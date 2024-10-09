‘Axis of Resistance’ launches joint attack on Israel: prolonged war anticipated on both sides

동영상 고정 취소

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the Gaza War, during which Hezbollah and Hamas, armed groups referred to as the axis of resistance, launched a joint attack on Israel.



Israel has reinforced its troops for ground operations in Lebanon, and the United States is working to cut off funding to Hamas.



Reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris has the story.



A flash of light illuminates the sky over Tel Aviv, Israel, as air raid sirens sound throughout the night.



The Iron Dome, Israel's air defense system, intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned armed group in Lebanon.



Some of the over 130 rockets launched by Hezbollah managed to breach the air defense system and hit the ground.



Palestinian Hamas and the Houthi rebels from Yemen also simultaneously struck various locations in Israel.



The so-called "axis of resistance" has solidified its solidarity and warned of a prolonged war.



[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "I advise the Israeli regime not to test the resolve of the Islamic Republic (of Iran). Our response will be even stronger."]



Following airstrikes on southern Lebanon by 100 fighter jets, Israel has redeployed troops from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to southern Lebanon.



This is part of a strategy to focus on the ground war on the Lebanese front.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "As long as the enemy threatens our existence and the peace of our homeland, we will continue to fight. As long as hostages are in the Gaza Strip, we will continue to fight."]



Meanwhile, the United States is imposing new sanctions on fake charities and financial institutions that have funded Hamas, aiming to cut off its financial resources.



The Western community, concerned that the Gaza war may drag on indefinitely like the Ukraine war, is urging a ceasefire agreement, but both sides are struggling to find an exit amid intense military clashes.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



