News 9

‘Axis of Resistance’ launches joint attack on Israel: prolonged war anticipated on both sides

입력 2024.10.09 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the Gaza War, during which Hezbollah and Hamas, armed groups referred to as the axis of resistance, launched a joint attack on Israel.

Israel has reinforced its troops for ground operations in Lebanon, and the United States is working to cut off funding to Hamas.

Reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris has the story.

[Report]

A flash of light illuminates the sky over Tel Aviv, Israel, as air raid sirens sound throughout the night.

The Iron Dome, Israel's air defense system, intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned armed group in Lebanon.

Some of the over 130 rockets launched by Hezbollah managed to breach the air defense system and hit the ground.

Palestinian Hamas and the Houthi rebels from Yemen also simultaneously struck various locations in Israel.

The so-called "axis of resistance" has solidified its solidarity and warned of a prolonged war.

[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "I advise the Israeli regime not to test the resolve of the Islamic Republic (of Iran). Our response will be even stronger."]

Following airstrikes on southern Lebanon by 100 fighter jets, Israel has redeployed troops from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to southern Lebanon.

This is part of a strategy to focus on the ground war on the Lebanese front.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "As long as the enemy threatens our existence and the peace of our homeland, we will continue to fight. As long as hostages are in the Gaza Strip, we will continue to fight."]

Meanwhile, the United States is imposing new sanctions on fake charities and financial institutions that have funded Hamas, aiming to cut off its financial resources.

The Western community, concerned that the Gaza war may drag on indefinitely like the Ukraine war, is urging a ceasefire agreement, but both sides are struggling to find an exit amid intense military clashes.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘Axis of Resistance’ launches joint attack on Israel: prolonged war anticipated on both sides
    • 입력 2024-10-09 00:32:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the Gaza War, during which Hezbollah and Hamas, armed groups referred to as the axis of resistance, launched a joint attack on Israel.

Israel has reinforced its troops for ground operations in Lebanon, and the United States is working to cut off funding to Hamas.

Reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris has the story.

[Report]

A flash of light illuminates the sky over Tel Aviv, Israel, as air raid sirens sound throughout the night.

The Iron Dome, Israel's air defense system, intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned armed group in Lebanon.

Some of the over 130 rockets launched by Hezbollah managed to breach the air defense system and hit the ground.

Palestinian Hamas and the Houthi rebels from Yemen also simultaneously struck various locations in Israel.

The so-called "axis of resistance" has solidified its solidarity and warned of a prolonged war.

[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "I advise the Israeli regime not to test the resolve of the Islamic Republic (of Iran). Our response will be even stronger."]

Following airstrikes on southern Lebanon by 100 fighter jets, Israel has redeployed troops from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to southern Lebanon.

This is part of a strategy to focus on the ground war on the Lebanese front.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "As long as the enemy threatens our existence and the peace of our homeland, we will continue to fight. As long as hostages are in the Gaza Strip, we will continue to fight."]

Meanwhile, the United States is imposing new sanctions on fake charities and financial institutions that have funded Hamas, aiming to cut off its financial resources.

The Western community, concerned that the Gaza war may drag on indefinitely like the Ukraine war, is urging a ceasefire agreement, but both sides are struggling to find an exit amid intense military clashes.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과
한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”

한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”
신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”

신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”
‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책

‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.