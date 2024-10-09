News 9

Andy Kim asking frozen competitor, “Are you okay?”praised as a “dignified politician”

[Anchor]

A heartwarming scene unfolded during a U.S. Senate debate when a candidate showed concern for a competitor who suddenly froze, and this moment has received widespread praise from voters.

The protagonist of the incident is Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim.

Let's take a look at the moment.

KBS's Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

In a TV debate for the federal Senate election, which will be held on the same day as the presidential election, candidates from New Jersey faced off.

However, political newcomer Curtis Bashaw, the Republican candidate, suddenly struggled to speak and began to stagger.

He appeared unable to stand properly, as if he might fall towards the podium.

Democratic candidate Andy Kim, who had been exchanging sharp attacks just moments before, hurriedly approached the Republican candidate.

[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes.)"]

The debate was briefly paused, and Bashaw was assisted out of the debate venue.

A short while later, Bashaw returned and expressed his gratitude.

[Curtis Bashaw/Republican Senatorial Candidate: "I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn't eaten so much food today. So I appreciate your indulgence."]

The debate resumed, and the fierce exchanges between the two candidates continued.

[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "What we have seen from Mr. Bashaw is one endorsement he has made is for Donald Trump to be the President of the United States."]

After the debate concluded, incumbent Congressman Andy Kim received accolades from voters.

They stated that he demonstrated the dignity of politics.

Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim is a three-term member of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Jersey is considered a Democratic stronghold, making it highly likely that the first Korean-American U.S. Senator will be born.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

