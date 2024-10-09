Andy Kim asking frozen competitor, “Are you okay?”praised as a “dignified politician”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A heartwarming scene unfolded during a U.S. Senate debate when a candidate showed concern for a competitor who suddenly froze, and this moment has received widespread praise from voters.
The protagonist of the incident is Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim.
Let's take a look at the moment.
KBS's Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.
[Report]
In a TV debate for the federal Senate election, which will be held on the same day as the presidential election, candidates from New Jersey faced off.
However, political newcomer Curtis Bashaw, the Republican candidate, suddenly struggled to speak and began to stagger.
He appeared unable to stand properly, as if he might fall towards the podium.
Democratic candidate Andy Kim, who had been exchanging sharp attacks just moments before, hurriedly approached the Republican candidate.
[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes.)"]
The debate was briefly paused, and Bashaw was assisted out of the debate venue.
A short while later, Bashaw returned and expressed his gratitude.
[Curtis Bashaw/Republican Senatorial Candidate: "I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn't eaten so much food today. So I appreciate your indulgence."]
The debate resumed, and the fierce exchanges between the two candidates continued.
[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "What we have seen from Mr. Bashaw is one endorsement he has made is for Donald Trump to be the President of the United States."]
After the debate concluded, incumbent Congressman Andy Kim received accolades from voters.
They stated that he demonstrated the dignity of politics.
Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim is a three-term member of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives.
New Jersey is considered a Democratic stronghold, making it highly likely that the first Korean-American U.S. Senator will be born.
This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Andy Kim asking frozen competitor, “Are you okay?”praised as a “dignified politician”
-
- 입력 2024-10-09 00:32:18
A heartwarming scene unfolded during a U.S. Senate debate when a candidate showed concern for a competitor who suddenly froze, and this moment has received widespread praise from voters.
The protagonist of the incident is Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim.
Let's take a look at the moment.
KBS's Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.
[Report]
In a TV debate for the federal Senate election, which will be held on the same day as the presidential election, candidates from New Jersey faced off.
However, political newcomer Curtis Bashaw, the Republican candidate, suddenly struggled to speak and began to stagger.
He appeared unable to stand properly, as if he might fall towards the podium.
Democratic candidate Andy Kim, who had been exchanging sharp attacks just moments before, hurriedly approached the Republican candidate.
[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes.)"]
The debate was briefly paused, and Bashaw was assisted out of the debate venue.
A short while later, Bashaw returned and expressed his gratitude.
[Curtis Bashaw/Republican Senatorial Candidate: "I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn't eaten so much food today. So I appreciate your indulgence."]
The debate resumed, and the fierce exchanges between the two candidates continued.
[Andy Kim/Democratic Senatorial Candidate: "What we have seen from Mr. Bashaw is one endorsement he has made is for Donald Trump to be the President of the United States."]
After the debate concluded, incumbent Congressman Andy Kim received accolades from voters.
They stated that he demonstrated the dignity of politics.
Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim is a three-term member of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives.
New Jersey is considered a Democratic stronghold, making it highly likely that the first Korean-American U.S. Senator will be born.
This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
-
-
김경수 기자 bada@kbs.co.kr김경수 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.