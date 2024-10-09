Ruling PPP, presidential office criticize DP’s push for permanent special prosecutor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the Democratic Party's push for a permanent special prosecutor, the ruling party and the presidential office have strongly criticized it as a dictatorial idea aimed at creating another prosecution directly under the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party claims it is a method to respond to the president's repeated exercise of veto power.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party emphasizes that it will promote the permanent special prosecutor alongside the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act.'



Although the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act,' which has been discarded twice, will be reintroduced, they plan to simultaneously push for a permanent special prosecutor that the president cannot exercise veto power over.



The Democratic Party raised their voices, stating that if the president does not appoint the permanent special prosecutor recommended by the National Assembly, it would be illegal.



According to the amendment to the National Assembly rules proposed by the Democratic Party, among the seven members of the permanent special prosecutor recommendation committee, four from the National Assembly will be composed of members recommended by the Democratic Party, The Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Progressive Party.



[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member: "As you all know, the law states that 'the appointment must be made.' So if the president does not make the appointment, it becomes a violation of the law."]



The ruling party immediately countered that the Democratic Party's rush for a special prosecutor is becoming increasingly absurd and is an unconstitutional idea that violates the purpose of the permanent special prosecutor law.



[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party tried to limit the veto power specified in the constitution by changing the law, and now they are attempting to undermine the law by changing the rules."]



The presidential office also criticized the Democratic Party, calling it a trick to shield Representative Lee Jae-myung.



A presidential office official stated, "They are trying to create another prosecution directly under the opposition party," and added, "Changing the rules established by a bipartisan agreement led by the Democratic Party in 2014 reveals their political intentions."



As the ruling party considers legal actions such as filing for a dispute over authority, the permanent special prosecutor that the Democratic Party is promoting is expected to be discussed in the relevant standing committee after the National Assembly rules are amended.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



