News 9

Ruling PPP, presidential office criticize DP’s push for permanent special prosecutor

입력 2024.10.09 (03:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In response to the Democratic Party's push for a permanent special prosecutor, the ruling party and the presidential office have strongly criticized it as a dictatorial idea aimed at creating another prosecution directly under the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party claims it is a method to respond to the president's repeated exercise of veto power.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party emphasizes that it will promote the permanent special prosecutor alongside the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act.'

Although the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act,' which has been discarded twice, will be reintroduced, they plan to simultaneously push for a permanent special prosecutor that the president cannot exercise veto power over.

The Democratic Party raised their voices, stating that if the president does not appoint the permanent special prosecutor recommended by the National Assembly, it would be illegal.

According to the amendment to the National Assembly rules proposed by the Democratic Party, among the seven members of the permanent special prosecutor recommendation committee, four from the National Assembly will be composed of members recommended by the Democratic Party, The Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Progressive Party.

[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member: "As you all know, the law states that 'the appointment must be made.' So if the president does not make the appointment, it becomes a violation of the law."]

The ruling party immediately countered that the Democratic Party's rush for a special prosecutor is becoming increasingly absurd and is an unconstitutional idea that violates the purpose of the permanent special prosecutor law.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party tried to limit the veto power specified in the constitution by changing the law, and now they are attempting to undermine the law by changing the rules."]

The presidential office also criticized the Democratic Party, calling it a trick to shield Representative Lee Jae-myung.

A presidential office official stated, "They are trying to create another prosecution directly under the opposition party," and added, "Changing the rules established by a bipartisan agreement led by the Democratic Party in 2014 reveals their political intentions."

As the ruling party considers legal actions such as filing for a dispute over authority, the permanent special prosecutor that the Democratic Party is promoting is expected to be discussed in the relevant standing committee after the National Assembly rules are amended.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling PPP, presidential office criticize DP’s push for permanent special prosecutor
    • 입력 2024-10-09 03:35:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

In response to the Democratic Party's push for a permanent special prosecutor, the ruling party and the presidential office have strongly criticized it as a dictatorial idea aimed at creating another prosecution directly under the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party claims it is a method to respond to the president's repeated exercise of veto power.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party emphasizes that it will promote the permanent special prosecutor alongside the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act.'

Although the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act,' which has been discarded twice, will be reintroduced, they plan to simultaneously push for a permanent special prosecutor that the president cannot exercise veto power over.

The Democratic Party raised their voices, stating that if the president does not appoint the permanent special prosecutor recommended by the National Assembly, it would be illegal.

According to the amendment to the National Assembly rules proposed by the Democratic Party, among the seven members of the permanent special prosecutor recommendation committee, four from the National Assembly will be composed of members recommended by the Democratic Party, The Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Progressive Party.

[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member: "As you all know, the law states that 'the appointment must be made.' So if the president does not make the appointment, it becomes a violation of the law."]

The ruling party immediately countered that the Democratic Party's rush for a special prosecutor is becoming increasingly absurd and is an unconstitutional idea that violates the purpose of the permanent special prosecutor law.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party tried to limit the veto power specified in the constitution by changing the law, and now they are attempting to undermine the law by changing the rules."]

The presidential office also criticized the Democratic Party, calling it a trick to shield Representative Lee Jae-myung.

A presidential office official stated, "They are trying to create another prosecution directly under the opposition party," and added, "Changing the rules established by a bipartisan agreement led by the Democratic Party in 2014 reveals their political intentions."

As the ruling party considers legal actions such as filing for a dispute over authority, the permanent special prosecutor that the Democratic Party is promoting is expected to be discussed in the relevant standing committee after the National Assembly rules are amended.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과

삼성전자 3분기 실적 전망치 하회…경영진 사과
한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”

한-싱가포르 “공급망 파트너십 약정 체결…위기 공동 대응”
신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”

신한울 효과 시작…“원전 르네상스 기대”
‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책

‘100일 전투’에 밤낮없이 수해 복구…북·중 국경에 3중 철책
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.