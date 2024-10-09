Sea turtles, considered the youngest daughter of the Dragon King, stay along Jeju coast for over 40 days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Jeju, sea turtles are considered sacred, often referred to as 'the youngest daughter of the Dragon King.'



An unusual scene has been captured where two sea turtles have been residing off the coast of Jeju for over 40 days.



Reporter Moon Jun-young has the story.



[Report]



At a rocky coastal area in Jeju.



A turtle swims gracefully on the surface of the sea.



This is a green sea turtle, which is a globally endangered species.



It was found close to the shore, where its small body was clearly visible even from the road.



[Oh Seung-mok/Director of Documentary Jeju: "When observed with a drone, they are within 100 to 200 meters. This is quite unusual. They are not using a wide area but are continuously foraging and staying close, which is a bit new."]



The two turtles discovered here include one whose species has not yet been identified.



They have been here for more than a month.



Since turtles are considered sacred animals in Jeju, the locals cannot hide their joy.



[Jeon Eun-hwa/Local Merchant: "I think it has been over 40 days since we first saw them. When a typhoon was coming, we wondered if they had gone somewhere else, but they were still here."]



Sea turtles swim thousands of kilometers around the world, moving between tropical and subtropical waters, and during the breeding season, they lay eggs on beaches or sandy shores.



Therefore, it is very rare for them to stay in one place for an extended period.



[Kim Byeong-yeop/Professor at Jeju National University Whale & Marine Conservation Research Center: "When I asked the haenyeo (female divers), they said there are habitats among the large rocks. They would even give them some food, but this is the first time I've actually seen it on video."]



Since the last confirmed nesting in 2007 at Jungmun Beach, it is necessary to investigate whether the discovered sea turtles have been residing in Jeju for a long time.



This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young reporting.



