Samsung Lions top aces Oh Seung-hwan and Connor excluded from playoff entry
Oh Seung-hwan, who has reigned as the top closer in South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, has struggled with an earned run average of 9 since July this season.
Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man stated that Oh Seung-hwan has not yet regained his normal pitching form and it will be difficult for him to participate in the playoffs.
Foreign pitcher Connor will also not be able to participate in the playoffs.
Connor has been unable to pitch since the game against Hanwha Eagles on the 11th of last month due to shoulder pain and still needs time to recover.
With both the veteran and the team's ace pitcher out, manager Park Jin-man's concerns have deepened.
입력 2024-10-09 03:35:36
