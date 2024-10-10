News 9

N. Korea declares 'fortification' instead of constitutional amendment against S. Korea

입력 2024.10.10 (10:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

It was anticipated that the DPRK would clarify that the two Koreas are separate nations and initiate constitutional amendments to redefine the border at the North's Supreme People's Assembly but this did not happen.

Instead, they announced that they would completely block the southern border using the military, leading to analyses that the DPRK's constitutional amendment process has entered a phase of slowing down.

Go Eun-hee reports.

[Report]

On the day the DPRK convened the Supreme People's Assembly, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the National Defense University instead of the assembly and reaffirmed the 'two-state theory' regarding the North and South.

[Kim Jong-un's Speech/Announcer's Voice: "We have no intention whatsoever to attack the Republic of Korea. Being conscious of them just gives me the chills, and I do not even want to face those people."]

In fact, Chairman Kim did not attend this Supreme People's Assembly, where it was expected that the 'two-state theory' would be explicitly stated in the constitution.

Initially, it was predicted that the DPRK would amend the constitution at the Supreme People's Assembly to designate South Korea as the 'primary hostile country' and establish a new border.

However, such measures were not mentioned in this meeting.

While it is possible that the constitution was amended but not announced, the absence of Chairman Kim from the meeting and the importance of the content suggest that it is more likely that no amendments were made.

If a new border were to be constitutionalized, it could lead to concerns about conflict between the North and South, leading to analyses that this may have been left for future negotiations, considering factors such as the results of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The DPRK's announcement of military-led severance of land routes between the North and South and fortification of the southern border area can also be interpreted as a step towards gradually severing ties instead of immediately amending the constitution.

[Cheong Seong-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at the Sejong Institute: "Instead of reflecting what Kim Jong-un said into the constitution, we can see that they took practical actions to further sever North-South relations."]

In response to the DPRK's actions, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have decided to work together based on solid cooperation through relevant consultations to deter DPRK provocations and escalation of tensions, and to strive for the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea declares 'fortification' instead of constitutional amendment against S. Korea
    • 입력 2024-10-10 10:04:10
    News 9


[Anchor]

It was anticipated that the DPRK would clarify that the two Koreas are separate nations and initiate constitutional amendments to redefine the border at the North's Supreme People's Assembly but this did not happen.

Instead, they announced that they would completely block the southern border using the military, leading to analyses that the DPRK's constitutional amendment process has entered a phase of slowing down.

Go Eun-hee reports.

[Report]

On the day the DPRK convened the Supreme People's Assembly, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the National Defense University instead of the assembly and reaffirmed the 'two-state theory' regarding the North and South.

[Kim Jong-un's Speech/Announcer's Voice: "We have no intention whatsoever to attack the Republic of Korea. Being conscious of them just gives me the chills, and I do not even want to face those people."]

In fact, Chairman Kim did not attend this Supreme People's Assembly, where it was expected that the 'two-state theory' would be explicitly stated in the constitution.

Initially, it was predicted that the DPRK would amend the constitution at the Supreme People's Assembly to designate South Korea as the 'primary hostile country' and establish a new border.

However, such measures were not mentioned in this meeting.

While it is possible that the constitution was amended but not announced, the absence of Chairman Kim from the meeting and the importance of the content suggest that it is more likely that no amendments were made.

If a new border were to be constitutionalized, it could lead to concerns about conflict between the North and South, leading to analyses that this may have been left for future negotiations, considering factors such as the results of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The DPRK's announcement of military-led severance of land routes between the North and South and fortification of the southern border area can also be interpreted as a step towards gradually severing ties instead of immediately amending the constitution.

[Cheong Seong-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at the Sejong Institute: "Instead of reflecting what Kim Jong-un said into the constitution, we can see that they took practical actions to further sever North-South relations."]

In response to the DPRK's actions, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have decided to work together based on solid cooperation through relevant consultations to deter DPRK provocations and escalation of tensions, and to strive for the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.
고은희
고은희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 재보궐 선거 후 한동훈 대표와 독대 예정 …‘김 여사 문제’ 논의할 듯

윤 대통령, 재보궐 선거 후 한동훈 대표와 독대 예정 …‘김 여사 문제’ 논의할 듯
유엔 인권이사국 6번째 선출 …“북 인권 논의 적극 참여”

유엔 인권이사국 6번째 선출 …“북 인권 논의 적극 참여”
한 총리 “‘딥페이크 성범죄’ <br>내년 3월까지 집중 단속…추가 대책 논의”

한 총리 “‘딥페이크 성범죄’ 내년 3월까지 집중 단속…추가 대책 논의”
8월까지 나라살림 84조 적자 …“역대 세 번째 적자 규모”

8월까지 나라살림 84조 적자 …“역대 세 번째 적자 규모”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.