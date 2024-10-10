News 9

President Yoon: unified Korean Peninsula would lead to significant progress for peace in the Indo-Pacific

2024.10.10

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on a state visit to Singapore, stated that if the nuclear threat from the DPRK disappears, peace in the Indo-Pacific region will make significant progress.

He also emphasized that a free and unified Korean Peninsula will open a vast market connecting the Pacific and Eurasia.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

The 'Singapore Lecture' invites major world leaders visiting Singapore to deliver speeches.

President Yoon Suk-yeol stood before over 400 attendees from Singapore's political, business, and academic circles.

President Yoon explained how the South Korean government's '8.15 Unification Doctrine' and a free and unified Korean Peninsula would contribute to the Indo-Pacific region.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "(The 8.15 Unification Doctrine) was a commitment to strengthen solidarity with the international community to realize this unified Korean Peninsula while widely spreading a message of hope for free unification to the DPRK."]

President Yoon identified the core values as freedom, peace, and prosperity.

He emphasized that a unified Korean Peninsula would be a historic achievement that greatly expands the values of freedom, and that if the DPRK's nuclear threat disappears, efforts to build peace and trust among regional countries will be activated, leading to significant progress in peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also projected that investment and cooperation in energy, logistics, and infrastructure would greatly increase on that foundation.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "An open Korean Peninsula will serve as a link to open a vast market that penetrates the Pacific, the Korean Peninsula, and the Eurasian continent."]

When asked about his stance on the U.S.-China conflict, President Yoon reiterated that competition should take place within an international order based on norms.

After completing his state visit to Singapore, President Yoon will begin the ASEAN summit schedule in Laos starting tomorrow.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News in Singapore.

