Hezbollah mentions 'unconditional' ceasefire for the first time
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, has for the first time mentioned an unconditional ceasefire.
This marks a departure from their previous stance of fighting till the end, and while Israel has not yet responded, international oil prices have dropped significantly, indicating an immediate market reaction.
Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.
[Report]
Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem, stated on Oct. 8 local time that he supports the political activities being conducted by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker under the pretext of a ceasefire.
This is the first time Hezbollah has mentioned a ceasefire in Lebanon without setting preconditions related to the Gaza war.
[Naim Qassem/Hezbollah Second-in-Command: "If a ceasefire is achieved and a diplomatic window is opened, other details can be discussed."]
There are mixed opinions on whether actual negotiations will take place, with some cautious views suggesting uncertainty, while others believe Hezbollah is shifting its position to give weight to negotiations.
[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "...and now that Hezbollah is on the backfoot and is getting battered, suddenly they've changed their tune and want a ceasefire. I think it's not surprising given the situation they find themselves in."]
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the U.S. and Arab countries are conducting behind-the-scenes ceasefire negotiations with Iran.
Negotiations are ongoing for a ceasefire across all fronts, and Israel is reportedly aware of this.
However, Israel's determination to continue the war to completely eliminate the threat remains strong, making the success of a ceasefire uncertain.
[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes."]
In light of Hezbollah mentioning the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire, U.S. media reported that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to have a phone call soon regarding issues related to Iran.
This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hezbollah mentions 'unconditional' ceasefire for the first time
-
- 입력 2024-10-10 10:04:11
[Anchor]
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, has for the first time mentioned an unconditional ceasefire.
This marks a departure from their previous stance of fighting till the end, and while Israel has not yet responded, international oil prices have dropped significantly, indicating an immediate market reaction.
Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.
[Report]
Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem, stated on Oct. 8 local time that he supports the political activities being conducted by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker under the pretext of a ceasefire.
This is the first time Hezbollah has mentioned a ceasefire in Lebanon without setting preconditions related to the Gaza war.
[Naim Qassem/Hezbollah Second-in-Command: "If a ceasefire is achieved and a diplomatic window is opened, other details can be discussed."]
There are mixed opinions on whether actual negotiations will take place, with some cautious views suggesting uncertainty, while others believe Hezbollah is shifting its position to give weight to negotiations.
[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "...and now that Hezbollah is on the backfoot and is getting battered, suddenly they've changed their tune and want a ceasefire. I think it's not surprising given the situation they find themselves in."]
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the U.S. and Arab countries are conducting behind-the-scenes ceasefire negotiations with Iran.
Negotiations are ongoing for a ceasefire across all fronts, and Israel is reportedly aware of this.
However, Israel's determination to continue the war to completely eliminate the threat remains strong, making the success of a ceasefire uncertain.
[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes."]
In light of Hezbollah mentioning the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire, U.S. media reported that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to have a phone call soon regarding issues related to Iran.
This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
-
-
김개형 기자 thenews@kbs.co.kr김개형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.