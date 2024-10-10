Hezbollah mentions 'unconditional' ceasefire for the first time

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, has for the first time mentioned an unconditional ceasefire.



This marks a departure from their previous stance of fighting till the end, and while Israel has not yet responded, international oil prices have dropped significantly, indicating an immediate market reaction.



Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.



[Report]



Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem, stated on Oct. 8 local time that he supports the political activities being conducted by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker under the pretext of a ceasefire.



This is the first time Hezbollah has mentioned a ceasefire in Lebanon without setting preconditions related to the Gaza war.



[Naim Qassem/Hezbollah Second-in-Command: "If a ceasefire is achieved and a diplomatic window is opened, other details can be discussed."]



There are mixed opinions on whether actual negotiations will take place, with some cautious views suggesting uncertainty, while others believe Hezbollah is shifting its position to give weight to negotiations.



[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "...and now that Hezbollah is on the backfoot and is getting battered, suddenly they've changed their tune and want a ceasefire. I think it's not surprising given the situation they find themselves in."]



Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the U.S. and Arab countries are conducting behind-the-scenes ceasefire negotiations with Iran.



Negotiations are ongoing for a ceasefire across all fronts, and Israel is reportedly aware of this.



However, Israel's determination to continue the war to completely eliminate the threat remains strong, making the success of a ceasefire uncertain.



[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes."]



In light of Hezbollah mentioning the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire, U.S. media reported that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to have a phone call soon regarding issues related to Iran.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



