Hezbollah mentions 'unconditional' ceasefire for the first time

입력 2024.10.10 (10:04)

[Anchor]

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, has for the first time mentioned an unconditional ceasefire.

This marks a departure from their previous stance of fighting till the end, and while Israel has not yet responded, international oil prices have dropped significantly, indicating an immediate market reaction.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem, stated on Oct. 8 local time that he supports the political activities being conducted by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker under the pretext of a ceasefire.

This is the first time Hezbollah has mentioned a ceasefire in Lebanon without setting preconditions related to the Gaza war.

[Naim Qassem/Hezbollah Second-in-Command: "If a ceasefire is achieved and a diplomatic window is opened, other details can be discussed."]

There are mixed opinions on whether actual negotiations will take place, with some cautious views suggesting uncertainty, while others believe Hezbollah is shifting its position to give weight to negotiations.

[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "...and now that Hezbollah is on the backfoot and is getting battered, suddenly they've changed their tune and want a ceasefire. I think it's not surprising given the situation they find themselves in."]

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the U.S. and Arab countries are conducting behind-the-scenes ceasefire negotiations with Iran.

Negotiations are ongoing for a ceasefire across all fronts, and Israel is reportedly aware of this.

However, Israel's determination to continue the war to completely eliminate the threat remains strong, making the success of a ceasefire uncertain.

[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes."]

In light of Hezbollah mentioning the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire, U.S. media reported that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to have a phone call soon regarding issues related to Iran.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

