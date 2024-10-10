578th anniversary of Hangeul Day celebrated with various events nationwide

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



In celebration of Hangeul Day, various events were held across the country.



From dictation contests to plays and performances, many citizens came together to reflect on the importance of Hangeul.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



["Please lift up the correct answer!"]



A group dictation contest was held in an outdoor plaza.



Participants learned anew when Hangeul was created and how to write 'ㅎ'.



["Yes, it is 히읗."]



Hangeul, which we use daily but often do not fully understand, is being learned again on Hangeul Day.



[Lee Han-na/Chuncheon, Gangwon Province: "I will study hard with my child for dictation. I think we should also pay attention to the historical background of Hangeul's creation and Korean history."]



Young scholars dressed in traditional robes and hats prepare to take the civil service exam in front of King Sejong.



The Sejong Festival, which started today, featured experiential theater.



[Hong Yoon-ji/Gyeryong, Chungcheongnam-do: "On Hangeul Day, I can teach my children about King Sejong, and I am very happy and excited to be able to participate in this event."]



Various performances themed around Hangeul were also showcased.



The brush strokes presented with great skill captivated the audience's attention.



[Park Min-seo & Jang Ji-won/Cheongju: "I hope they can take pride in Hangeul, and I am so glad to be part of such a meaningful event as my child is slowly learning to speak."]



On the 578th Hangeul Day, it was a day to once again realize the excellence of our script through various commemorative events.



This is KBS News Lee Won-hee.



