S. Korea celebrates 578th anniversary of Hangeul Day

The 578th anniversary celebration of Hangeul Day was held today at the Sejong Center in Seoul, attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and over 1,500 citizens under the theme "Are You Okay?! Hangeul."



In his commemorative speech, Prime Minister Han emphasized, "We have a responsibility to further develop Hangeul, which the world recognizes as a cultural heritage of humanity."



