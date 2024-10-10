Ruling, opposition parties visit key battleground in Busan ahead of by-election
[Anchor]
As the by-election on Oct. 16 approaches in just one week, both the ruling and opposition parties have visited the key battleground of Geumjeong-gu in Busan.
The ruling People Power Party emphasized local workers, while the Democratic Party focused on holding the regime accountable.
Reporter Lee Seung-jae has the details.
[Report]
The ruling party leadership returned to Geumjeong-gu.
They emphasized the 'local worker theory' while asking for the election of candidate Yoon Il-hyun as the head of Geumjeong-gu.
[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "This is an election that determines who can work. It is not an election where political conflicts should intervene."]
Around the same time, the Democratic Party leadership was also active in Geumjeong-gu, appealing for support for candidate Kim Kyung-ji.
They stressed that this election, following the last general election, will be a second judgment of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(In the last general election) we made a first judgment, and despite that strong judgment, did things not get worse instead of better?"]
As the election draws near, both party leaders made remarks that seemed to reflect public sentiment.
Leader Han Dong-hoon expressed his position for the first time regarding the public activities of President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife, First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "('I hope Kim will refrain from activities' (this was the sentiment expressed by close lawmakers...)) I think so too. I believe that is necessary."]
Leader Lee Jae-myung addressed the backlash from his remarks on Oct. 5, which were interpreted as suggesting impeachment, stating "I have never mentioned impeachment."
[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "Isn't it the essence of representative democracy to make someone resign when they can no longer endure their term?"]
Although the scale is small, both parties are preparing to devote all their efforts in the remaining time till the election, which will serve as a 'barometer of public sentiment' for the first time since the general election in April.
KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.
이승재 기자 sjl@kbs.co.kr
