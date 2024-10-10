Ruling, opposition parties visit key battleground in Busan ahead of by-election

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



As the by-election on Oct. 16 approaches in just one week, both the ruling and opposition parties have visited the key battleground of Geumjeong-gu in Busan.



The ruling People Power Party emphasized local workers, while the Democratic Party focused on holding the regime accountable.



Reporter Lee Seung-jae has the details.



[Report]



The ruling party leadership returned to Geumjeong-gu.



They emphasized the 'local worker theory' while asking for the election of candidate Yoon Il-hyun as the head of Geumjeong-gu.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "This is an election that determines who can work. It is not an election where political conflicts should intervene."]



Around the same time, the Democratic Party leadership was also active in Geumjeong-gu, appealing for support for candidate Kim Kyung-ji.



They stressed that this election, following the last general election, will be a second judgment of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(In the last general election) we made a first judgment, and despite that strong judgment, did things not get worse instead of better?"]



As the election draws near, both party leaders made remarks that seemed to reflect public sentiment.



Leader Han Dong-hoon expressed his position for the first time regarding the public activities of President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife, First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "('I hope Kim will refrain from activities' (this was the sentiment expressed by close lawmakers...)) I think so too. I believe that is necessary."]



Leader Lee Jae-myung addressed the backlash from his remarks on Oct. 5, which were interpreted as suggesting impeachment, stating "I have never mentioned impeachment."



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "Isn't it the essence of representative democracy to make someone resign when they can no longer endure their term?"]



Although the scale is small, both parties are preparing to devote all their efforts in the remaining time till the election, which will serve as a 'barometer of public sentiment' for the first time since the general election in April.



KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



