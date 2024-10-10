Myung Tae-kyun allegations create rift: ruling party draws a line, opposition demands confession

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who is at the center of the allegations regarding Kim Keon-hee's nomination, denied the suspicions that he discussed state affairs during an interview with KBS.



The People Power Party has distanced itself from Mr. Myung, calling him a political broker, while the opposition is using the term "state manipulation" to press the presidential couple more strongly.



Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, identified as a key figure in the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee's nomination.



In an interview with KBS, Mr. Myung stated that he has been in communication with President Yoon and his wife, but he denied the allegations that he discussed state affairs.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "The President only asked about my well-being, and I think it is not appropriate for me to say anything about state affairs..."]



The presidential office dismissed Mr. Myung's claim of having "continuously communicated with President Yoon and his wife" through a media announcement, and the ruling party has thoroughly distanced itself by even using the term "political broker."



[Shin Ji-ho/People Power Party, Vice Chairman of Strategic Planning/Channel A Radio Show 'Political Signal': "Is the state of the ruling party changing with every word from a political broker? It is a devastating feeling."]



They also stated that Mr. Myung's claim of having a close relationship with the presidential couple lacks credibility.



[Jang Dong-hyeok/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Yesterday/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(Mr. Myung himself) claims to be this and that, but we cannot know how much of that is true.)"]



However, the opposition is escalating its offensive, claiming "state manipulation."



[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(The public) is asking just how far they have intervened and manipulated state affairs. Confess everything before it is too late."]



There are even calls for a special investigation to clarify the allegations.



[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(So you see this as another investigation matter for the special investigation?) Yes, I do."]



In response to the presidential office's explanation that "President Yoon first met Mr. Myung in July 2021, before joining the People Power Party," both Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party, and former chairman of the PPP's emergency committee Kim Jong-in have rebutted, stating "that is not true."



With Mr. Myung's claims pouring in, a truth game is unfolding not only within the ruling party but also between the ruling and opposition parties.



KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



