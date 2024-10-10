Myung Tae-kyun allegations create rift: ruling party draws a line, opposition demands confession
[Anchor]
Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who is at the center of the allegations regarding Kim Keon-hee's nomination, denied the suspicions that he discussed state affairs during an interview with KBS.
The People Power Party has distanced itself from Mr. Myung, calling him a political broker, while the opposition is using the term "state manipulation" to press the presidential couple more strongly.
Kim Young-eun reports.
[Report]
Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, identified as a key figure in the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee's nomination.
In an interview with KBS, Mr. Myung stated that he has been in communication with President Yoon and his wife, but he denied the allegations that he discussed state affairs.
[Myung Tae-kyun: "The President only asked about my well-being, and I think it is not appropriate for me to say anything about state affairs..."]
The presidential office dismissed Mr. Myung's claim of having "continuously communicated with President Yoon and his wife" through a media announcement, and the ruling party has thoroughly distanced itself by even using the term "political broker."
[Shin Ji-ho/People Power Party, Vice Chairman of Strategic Planning/Channel A Radio Show 'Political Signal': "Is the state of the ruling party changing with every word from a political broker? It is a devastating feeling."]
They also stated that Mr. Myung's claim of having a close relationship with the presidential couple lacks credibility.
[Jang Dong-hyeok/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Yesterday/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(Mr. Myung himself) claims to be this and that, but we cannot know how much of that is true.)"]
However, the opposition is escalating its offensive, claiming "state manipulation."
[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(The public) is asking just how far they have intervened and manipulated state affairs. Confess everything before it is too late."]
There are even calls for a special investigation to clarify the allegations.
[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(So you see this as another investigation matter for the special investigation?) Yes, I do."]
In response to the presidential office's explanation that "President Yoon first met Mr. Myung in July 2021, before joining the People Power Party," both Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party, and former chairman of the PPP's emergency committee Kim Jong-in have rebutted, stating "that is not true."
With Mr. Myung's claims pouring in, a truth game is unfolding not only within the ruling party but also between the ruling and opposition parties.
KBS News, Kim Young-eun.
김영은 기자 paz@kbs.co.kr
