Government and Seoul National University medical professors to discuss increasing medical students enrollment tomorrow
The government and professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine will hold a discussion tomorrow (10.10) at Seoul National University to address the issue of increasing the number of medical students and to discuss measures for normalizing medical education.
The discussion will be attended by the emergency response committee of professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine and Seoul National University Hospital, as well as officials from the presidential office and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
입력 2024-10-10 10:04:15
