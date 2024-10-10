Hurricane Milton, the worst in a century, poised to make landfall in Florida: impack on U.S. presidential race?

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



A powerful storm is forecast to hit the southeastern United States again, just after a fierce storm recently passed through the area, raising alarms.



There are predictions that it could be the worst storm in a century, prompting President Biden to postpone his overseas trip.



Kim Kyung-soo from Washington reports.



[Report]



As cars flocked together, long lines formed on the highways.



This is an evacuation line as residents try to escape from the approaching super hurricane Milton in Florida, USA.



Some gas stations are running out of fuel.



Milton is classified as a Category 5 hurricane and is forecast to be the worst storm causing the most damage in a century.



As it approaches landfall on the Florida coast on the evening of October 9th local time, residents are trembling in fear.



[Karina Kovil/Resident of Tampa, Florida: "Very tough. We recently just got through Helene. We're very scared about what's going to happen with our homes."]



Just two weeks after the damage from Hurricane Helene, a state of emergency has been declared in Florida.



With projections that the hurricane damage could exceed 230 trillion Korean won in the worst-case scenario, President Biden has even postponed his overseas trip.



[Joe Biden/President of the United States: "If you are under evacuation order, you should evacuate now, now, now. This is a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole."]



The damage from Hurricane Helene two weeks ago was concentrated in North Carolina and Georgia.



Former President Trump, the opposition candidate, has intensified his criticism, blaming the government's failures, while Vice President Harris has accused the former president of spreading false information.



Amid the blame game between the two candidates, Hurricane Milton is likely to become a significant variable in the tight U.S. presidential election, which is less than a month away.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



