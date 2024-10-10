3 scientists receive Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on protein structure
This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three individuals: American biochemist David Baker, and John Jumper and Demis Hassabis from Google's artificial intelligence company.
On Oct. 9 local time, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that they were selected as joint winners for their contributions to the development of artificial intelligence models for protein structure prediction.
This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three individuals: American biochemist David Baker, and John Jumper and Demis Hassabis from Google's artificial intelligence company.
On Oct. 9 local time, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that they were selected as joint winners for their contributions to the development of artificial intelligence models for protein structure prediction.
