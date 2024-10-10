KT Wiz clinches dramatic victory over LG Twins to continue in KBO postseason
[Anchor]
In the fourth game of the Korean professional baseball playoffs, KT Wiz which was on the brink of elimination, achieved a dramatic victory over LG Twins with a walk-off hit by Sim Woo-jun in the bottom 11th.
Did Sim Woo-jun's magical chant of "I must be the main character" work?
This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
KT Wiz began their counterattack in the fourth inning, trailing 2 to 1.
Following timely hits from Hwang Jae-gyun and Oh Yoon-suk, Kim Min-hyuck's shallow fly ball allowed Bae Jung-dae to boldly dash home, turning the game around.
In the fifth inning, cleanup hitter Kang Baek-ho hit a home run over the right-center field fence, thrilling the home fans with his roar.
Although the pitching staff faltered, leading to extra innings, KT Wiz's instinct for a "decisive victory" was remarkable.
In the bottom of the 11th inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, ninth batter Sim Woo-jun hit a walk-off infield single against LG Twin's Jung Woo-young.
The LG shortstop Oh Ji-hwan and second baseman Shin Min-jae collided and failed to catch the ball, resulting in KT's dramatic victory.
[Sim Woo-jun/KT Infielder: "I kept muttering to myself, 'I have to be the main character.' I just ran looking at the base. After that, I heard the cheers and just laid down in that state. I was so exhausted...."]
KT has shown its resilience every time it was on the brink, including the fifth-place deciding match and the wild card playoff.
[Lee Kang-chul/KT Manager: "I think the players made this game to go for another '0 percent miracle,' and honestly think that maybe luck followed too."]
Now, the two teams will move to Jamsil the day after tomorrow to face off in a decisive fifth game for playoff advancement.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr
