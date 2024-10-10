KT Wiz clinches dramatic victory over LG Twins to continue in KBO postseason

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



In the fourth game of the Korean professional baseball playoffs, KT Wiz which was on the brink of elimination, achieved a dramatic victory over LG Twins with a walk-off hit by Sim Woo-jun in the bottom 11th.



Did Sim Woo-jun's magical chant of "I must be the main character" work?



This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



KT Wiz began their counterattack in the fourth inning, trailing 2 to 1.



Following timely hits from Hwang Jae-gyun and Oh Yoon-suk, Kim Min-hyuck's shallow fly ball allowed Bae Jung-dae to boldly dash home, turning the game around.



In the fifth inning, cleanup hitter Kang Baek-ho hit a home run over the right-center field fence, thrilling the home fans with his roar.



Although the pitching staff faltered, leading to extra innings, KT Wiz's instinct for a "decisive victory" was remarkable.



In the bottom of the 11th inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, ninth batter Sim Woo-jun hit a walk-off infield single against LG Twin's Jung Woo-young.



The LG shortstop Oh Ji-hwan and second baseman Shin Min-jae collided and failed to catch the ball, resulting in KT's dramatic victory.



[Sim Woo-jun/KT Infielder: "I kept muttering to myself, 'I have to be the main character.' I just ran looking at the base. After that, I heard the cheers and just laid down in that state. I was so exhausted...."]



KT has shown its resilience every time it was on the brink, including the fifth-place deciding match and the wild card playoff.



[Lee Kang-chul/KT Manager: "I think the players made this game to go for another '0 percent miracle,' and honestly think that maybe luck followed too."]



Now, the two teams will move to Jamsil the day after tomorrow to face off in a decisive fifth game for playoff advancement.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!