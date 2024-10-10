Dodgers on brink as Shohei Ohtani struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball lost again to San Diego in the Division Series, putting Shohei Ohtani's postseason hopes on the brink.
Dodgers leadoff hitter Ohtani struck out swinging, while San Diego's powerful hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run, causing a wave of yellow in the stands.
The Dodgers closed the gap to 6-5 with a grand slam by Hernandez, but that was as far as they could go.
Ohtani struck out again in the eighth inning, finishing with 1 hit and 1 run in 4 at-bats, falling short of expectations.
If the Dodgers lose just one more game, they will be eliminated, and Ohtani's first postseason in the big leagues could end just like that.
