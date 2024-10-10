An Se-young returns to badminton at National Sports Festival

동영상 고정 취소





After winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, An Se-young, who exposed the corruption of the Badminton Association, has returned to the court two months later at the National Sports Festival.



An Se-young shed hot tears for a long time.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



As Paris Olympic gold medalist An Se-young appeared on the court, cheers erupted.



["Good luck An Se-young!"]



This is her first competitive stage in two months since the Paris Olympics.



Despite the break, An Se-young showcased her world-class skills.



Wearing the shoes she wanted, An Se-young easily overpowered her opponent and smiled brightly.



[An Se-young/Samsung Life: "I was happy that many people still remember me and cheered for me, and I think it went well as I had prepared."]



Two months ago, An Se-young's revelations shook the Korean sports community.



Amid calls for change, Kim Taek-kyu, the president of the Badminton Association, was summoned to the National Assembly, causing a significant uproar.



An Se-young, who had to endure difficult times, shed tears for a long time, and fans cheered for her, offering comfort.



[An Se-young/Samsung Life: "(Don't cry! Don't cry!) I was very upset, but I think it's good that I could return well. I will show you many good performances in the future, so please support me a lot."]



On the other hand, President Kim Taek-kyu quickly left the scene, stating that he had no plans to meet with An Se-young.



Having picked up her racket again at the National Sports Festival, An Se-young is set to challenge the world number one ranking, starting with the Denmark Open next week.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



