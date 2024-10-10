News 9

An Se-young returns to badminton at National Sports Festival

[Anchor]

After winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, An Se-young, who exposed the corruption of the Badminton Association, has returned to the court two months later at the National Sports Festival.

An Se-young shed hot tears for a long time.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

As Paris Olympic gold medalist An Se-young appeared on the court, cheers erupted.

["Good luck An Se-young!"]

This is her first competitive stage in two months since the Paris Olympics.

Despite the break, An Se-young showcased her world-class skills.

Wearing the shoes she wanted, An Se-young easily overpowered her opponent and smiled brightly.

[An Se-young/Samsung Life: "I was happy that many people still remember me and cheered for me, and I think it went well as I had prepared."]

Two months ago, An Se-young's revelations shook the Korean sports community.

Amid calls for change, Kim Taek-kyu, the president of the Badminton Association, was summoned to the National Assembly, causing a significant uproar.

An Se-young, who had to endure difficult times, shed tears for a long time, and fans cheered for her, offering comfort.

[An Se-young/Samsung Life: "(Don't cry! Don't cry!) I was very upset, but I think it's good that I could return well. I will show you many good performances in the future, so please support me a lot."]

On the other hand, President Kim Taek-kyu quickly left the scene, stating that he had no plans to meet with An Se-young.

Having picked up her racket again at the National Sports Festival, An Se-young is set to challenge the world number one ranking, starting with the Denmark Open next week.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

