Kim Do-young hits home run in a practice game before Korean Series
The regular season champion KIA Tigers held their first practice game in preparation for the Korean Series, where this season's top star Kim Do-young hit a refreshing home run.
Thanks to the anticipation for victory, KIA Tigers fans have been continuously showing up.
With over 15,000 spectators exuding the excitement reminiscent of the Korean Series, Kim Do-young, batting third, swung his bat vigorously.
He announced his potential performance in the Korean Series with a two-run home run that cleared the left field fence.
KIA Tigers' ace Naile, who returned from injury, also successfully completed his first real game check-up.
[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers: "I think it's good for us as players to feel the atmosphere of the Korean Series in advance. I will do my best to repay the fans with a championship in the Korean Series."]
- 입력 2024-10-10 10:04:20
